RIP: These Are All The Discontinued Cars That Died In 2020 (Full List)

As we (thankfully) leave 2020 behind, these are the cars that rolled off into the sunset

The Ford Mustang obviously isn’t dying as a whole, but we are losing the Shelby GT350 and GT350R as we roll into the 2021 model year. (Photo: Ford)

Wave goodbye to these cars, since you won’t see them in 2021.

It’s a bit cliche to say this, I know, but I’m going to say it one more time while I can — 2020 was a crap year.

You could point out a million reasons why it sucked, then you can add in some of the cars that rolled off into the sunset as the rotten egg on top. Granted, some of these cars deserved to die as we continue to roll headlong into the new decade. You’ll know which one I’m talking about when you see the list. Others, I’m definitely going to miss though. A moment of silence then, for the sadly (or perhaps not) departed models that won’t make a return in 2021.

Click through the pages below for more details, or if you’d prefer you can watch the entire list below: