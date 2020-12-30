2021 Ford Bronco Production Update: Production Start Pushed Back To May 3 – Here Are The Details

Those in the queue for the 2021 Ford Bronco are still in for a decently long wait.

Earlier this summer, Ford announced through its reservation site that deliveries of the new Bronco were “targeted” to begin next June. Now, admins over at the Bronco6G forum have some new information fleshing out Ford’s manufacturing timeline for their hotly-anticipated Wrangler fighter. Rather than kicking off in March (as was Ford’s original plan), a screenshot of the production schedule shows scheduling starting in March. Actual production at Ford’s Wayne, Michigan assembly plant will start in May.

More specifically, the post slates May 3 as the start up date for the 2021 Ford Bronco. Leading up to that, though, dealers can start placing orders on January 19, 2021. The Bronco6G admin also clarifies that “Initial Order Acceptance” period, as well. Ford won’t necessarily build Broncos on a first come, first served basis that they receive orders from dealers. Instead, the plant allocates production based on parts and option availability. That’s why, for instance, you’ll have to wait a bit longer if you want a manual Bronco with the Sasquatch package. By March 18, according to this post, Ford will actually begin scheduling production. From there, they will lay out the actual order in which they will build dealer-ordered cars.

From past launches, we’ve typically seen a few weeks’ delay between production starting and cars actually reaching dealers. Based on the screenshot, it seems Ford has locked in that June 2021 time frame to deliver the first Bronco models to dealers. That is still six months away, granted. Nevertheless, it shows some light at the end of the tunnel for anxious buyers awaiting their new Broncos.

Let us know if you have a new Bronco on order in the comments below!