2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Revives Both Overland and Trailhawk Off-Road Models

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

After a brief hiatus, the 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup is once again complete with the return of the Trailhawk and Overland to the fold.

The current-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee WL has been on sale for a few years now, but it’s gone through its fair share of changes. Particularly, the powertrains have shifted a bit over the years, with the departure of the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, and more recently the 2.0-liter-backed Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid. The 4xe’s absence from the lineup created an issue for Jeep of what to do with the Trailhawk, since that was originally going to be an exclusively PHEV model. Now, though, Jeep has been shuffling its plans for the 2027 model year, and now both the Overland and Trailhawk models are back — this time with the latest 2.0-liter Hurricane engine.

Jeep initially introduced the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk back in 2013, as a go-anywhere, do-anything version of its most popular family SUV. The Wrangler is still there for your die-hard off-roaders, but this model brings serious capability and everyday family friendliness. This time around, the 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk brings in the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that the rest of the lineup saw with this year’s mid-cycle update. To that end, you still get 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, as well as an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Trailhawk brings back a Quadtra-Trac II four-wheel drive system with a low-speed transfer case, as well as Selec-Terrain traction control with a dedicated Rock mode. Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping is part of the latest GC’s most capable off-road package once again, too. 30.5-inch Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires, six steel skid plates to protect the underbody and Jeep’s TrailCam system further makes this model the go-to for off-road folks over the standard Grand Cherokees.

One of the big differences of the GC Trailhawk from, say, a Wrangler, is the presence of an electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD) where the rear axle automatically goes to 100% lock when you put it in 4-Lo. It does not have a manually selectable rear locker, like a Wrangler Willys or Rubicon does.

The 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk looks pretty similar to the past WL Trailhawk, of course. However, it does get a slight boost to ground clearance, up to 11.4 inches. Approach, breakover and departure angles have also improved slightly to 36 / 24.4 / 30 degrees respectively, when you’re in the highest off-road suspension setting.

Even though the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or 5.7-liter Hemi V8 are no longer options at this point in time, the Hurricane inline-four-powered Grand Cherokee Trailhawk can tow up to 6,200 pounds, thanks to the standard Trailer Tow package that comes with selecting this trim.

All Trailhawk models also get some styling elements to set them apart. Compared to the other models, you get a matte black hood decal with red lettering, 18-inch Granite Crystal wheels, and red tow hooks as well as Trailhawk and Trail Rated badging.

What about the Overland?

While Jeep bills the Trailhawk as the most out-and-out capable Grand Cherokee in the lineup, the Overland splits the difference between capability and refinement with the higher-end Summit. You still get Nappa leather seats and 21-inch machine-finish wheels here. That said, you also get the same Quadra-Trac II low-speed transfer case as the Trailhawk, and the Quadra-Lift rear suspension. Hill-descent control and semi-active damping also come standard on Overland, but you don’t get the Trailhawk’s limited-slip differential at the rear.

The 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland also still gets a 360-degree camera system and Off-Road pages.

At this point, we don’t know exactly how much either the Trailhawk or Overland will cost. That said, there’s a bit of a potential gap between the existing $48,315 Limited 4×4 and the $62,595 Summit 4×4. Right now, Jeep is filling that gap with the 85th Anniversary special edition and the Limited Reserve. Taking a guess, though, the Overland would probably step into that low-$50,000s price point, while the Trailhawk might come in closer to the Summit trim — around $60,000.