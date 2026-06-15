2027 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Sarge Kick the Old-School Willys Look Up a Notch

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

It’s a new month, so you know there’s a new Jeep Wrangler special edition. Look familiar?

We’re eight months into Jeep’s “Twelve 4 Twelve” series, wherein the brand releases a new special edition to the masses each month. So, what do they have for us in June? That’d be the new Sarge models, inspired by the original 1941 Willys MB…while bringing over some clear cues from this year’s Willys ’41 models including the paint and the wheels.

Whether you choose the 2027 Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator Sarge, you’re getting the same thing. ’41 Green exterior paint kicks things off, though you do get a white grille surround and white decals like the hood and stars on the doors, as well as the lettering. The rock rails and hardtop come in green by default, though you can get the hardtop in white to match the grille and decals, if you want. Jeep showed off a reversed version (with white primary paint and green decals/stars/grille), so you’ll have another option there.

Inside, the Sarge brings an appropriately military-themed interior, complete with Drab Green seats and accents coupled with Cattle Tan Nappa leather. The interior look does help bring home the theme instead of just giving you a sea of black. On the center console, you also get a “1941” plaque, while there’s a star medallion on the gear knob.

Underneath, you don’t get any mechanical upgrades on top of your standard Wrangler Willys or Rubicon. The Sarge models are strictly for appearance, though if you’re going for that old-school military look, this one gets closer to that. The package will cost you $100 on top of the two- or four-door Wrangler, while the Gladiator will set you back a steeper $500. That’s not too bad, even for a strict appearance option.

Both versions of Jeep’s new Sarge special edition will go on sale this summer.