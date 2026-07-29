Remember the Dodge Charger Super Bee? It Looks Like That’s What Is Coming Back on August 7

(Images: Stellantis | Dodge)

Dodge is hyping up the most powerful Sixpack-powered model yet, and it just dropped a huge clue.

After rolling out an all-electric muscle car to…well, let’s call it an underwhelmed audience, Dodge made a hard pivot toward the Hurricane inline-six to save its bacon. On August 7, we’ll have what the brand promises is the most powerful Sixpack yet. In the lead-up to that big reveal, it teased a major clue into what this particular version will be called.

Hmm…bees. Where have we seen that before? Even skipping past me giving the game away in the headline, you could put it together without even clicking into the teaser clip. The “next era of Dodge muscle” will, with virtual certainty, be the next Charger Super Bee.

Subtle? Absolutely not, but Dodge definitely isn’t known for leaving folks to read between the lines either. Rather, it’d have you lay down some lines on the pavement with tire-shredding power. Stellantis’ announcements up to now still point toward this being the most powerful Sixpack ever, so V8 Charger this is not.

As it happens, the current Charger Scat Pack with the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six kicks out 550 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. And look, that’s a healthy amount of grunt in its own right, even if you aren’t happy about the lack of cylinders. Even with as potent as that model is, though, Dodge clearly has some headroom to push even more performance, so the Super Bee looks to be a nod to those folks who just need to have more.

We still have about a week to wait and see exactly how far engineers are going to push the Hurricane’s limits here. Will we get 600 horsepower or even more? How close will the assumed Charger Super Bee come to the old SRT Hellcat — and indeed, existing V8 options like the Durango Hellcat or the Ram SRT TRX — with the latter’s 777-horsepower supercharged engine.

Odds are, the result will be somewhere in the middle. If nothing but a V8 will do, I wouldn’t give up hope of a Hemi making its way back into the Charger range, either. Stellantis may be focused on wringing the most out of the Hurricane right now, but the automaker has ambitious plans for SRT performance models in the coming months and years. The V8 has come back with a vengeance in the Ram 1500, it’s still kicking in the Dodge Durango and the Jeep Wrangler, and you can bet the Hemi will find its way into more models by 2030.