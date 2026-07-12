Ask Nathan: What’s Up With Infiniti’s Xterra-Based SUV and Used E-Class vs Camry?

Image: ND Adlen and AI

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Are we getting an Infiniti 4×4 based on the upcoming Xterra?

Used Mercedes Benz E-Class vs used Toyota Camry?

The first question comes from a fan who caught wind of an article from Wards Auto, when they interviewed Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan Americas Senior VP and Chief Product & Planning Officer.

Q (Via Facebook): RE: Did you see this article about the Infiniti 4×4 based on the XTerra?!

I prioritize the whole truth when I drive a good car. Over the past 15 years, I’ve owned three Infiniti vehicles, and they’ve been the best cars I’ve ever owned. A lot of people push the narrative that there’s something wrong with Infiniti. Not true!

My FX35 has survived being handed down through two kids and has needed the bare minimum of maintenance. It’s a ROCK!

I currently own a 2023 QX80, and it’s been brilliant. Zero problems. Did I mention the 10-year-old Q50 my wife drives every day? The only issue we ever had came after she was involved in a fender bender. It caused an airbag-related issue, but a recall took care of it. So my experience with the Infiniti brand is completely different from the “whipping boy” reputation so many people like to give it. It just isn’t fair.

I’ve been thinking about what my next Infiniti will be. I’m not an idiot, I know the CVT-equipped models weren’t particularly well received, so I avoided them. That’s one of the reasons I’ve been waiting for Infiniti to introduce a new SUV.

So, did you see the article about the upcoming Infiniti 4×4 that’s rumored to be based on the next-generation Nissan Xterra?

I am VERY interested in this, especially if Infiniti keeps its amazing interiors. If they can combine genuine off-road capability with the luxury and reliability I’ve experienced over the years, they may have a winner on their hands.

— Mo Hashtag

A: Yup! I have the Nissan/Infiniti quote below!

(WA) Will the new Xterra share its full-frame construction with the pickup?

(Pandikuthira) Definitely. At the very minimum, you would do a pickup truck, a two-row SUV, potentially a three-row SUV and two- and three-row SUVs for the Infiniti brand as well…up to five derivatives with both ICE and hybrid options.

Keep in mind, there’s not a lot of meat on this bone. We don’t have many hard details to work with, but there are plenty of clues coming from Nissan and Infiniti that paint an interesting picture.

One of the easiest things to imagine is the use of the Nissan Frontier’s proven 3.8-liter V6. Right now, it produces 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, and I’d be surprised if Nissan didn’t pair it with the excellent nine-speed automatic transmission.

What about a solid rear axle?

That’s where things get interesting.

Nissan and Infiniti already have an independent rear suspension that can handle serious power and abuse—just look at the Armada and QX80. It’s a proven setup that delivers excellent ride quality while remaining remarkably durable. On the other hand, borrowing the Frontier’s solid rear axle would almost certainly reduce development costs and simplify production. There’s a trade-off between ultimate refinement and outright ruggedness, so it’ll be fascinating to see which direction they choose.

It also seems likely that much of the Frontier’s electronics, switchgear, and off-road hardware could find their way into these new SUVs.

Then there’s the question of hybrid powertrains, and that’s where crystal ball gets cloudy.

For North America, Nissan, and eventually Infiniti, plans to introduce its series-hybrid technology in several upcoming models. The Rogue will lead the charge. I actually drove the overseas version of this system a while back, and it’s impressive. It uses a turbocharged three-cylinder engine solely as a generator to charge the battery, while the electric motor(s) drive the wheels. There’s no mechanical connection between the gasoline engine and the drivetrain, and because of that, it doesn’t require plugging in. It’s smooth, efficient, and surprisingly refined.

That said, it’s also relatively heavy and mechanically complex, and it wasn’t designed with hardcore off-roading in mind. If Nissan and Infiniti are serious about electrifying their upcoming body-on-frame SUVs, they may need to develop a different hybrid solution that’s better suited for towing, trail work, and rugged use. Maybe, look to the Tacoma’s system?

Maybe not..

At this point, much of this is educated speculation. What we do know is that Nissan and Infiniti are serious about building proper two-row and three-row SUVs based on the upcoming Nissan Xterra platform. If they get the formula right; strong powertrains, genuine off-road capability, and Infiniti’s signature luxury… they could have something truly special on their hands.

— N

The last question comes from a friend who hit me with a question that many have been thinking for their kid: older European car, or newer Japanese car?

Q (Summerized) Used European vs Japanese, for the kiddo?

Let’s say you have a teenager who’s about to start driving, or maybe they’re heading off to college and need something that’s safe, dependable, and reasonably economical.

European automakers like Mercedes-Benz have traditionally been several years ahead of the curve when it comes to safety and driver-assistance technology. Because of that, an older luxury car; say, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, might offer safety features comparable to a newer mainstream sedan like a Toyota Camry.

I know, it seems like everyone would go with the Camry, but I see it differently. If you had a budget of around $10,000, which would you choose: an older, well-equipped European luxury car or a newer Japanese sedan like the Camry (or something similar)? Be realistic.

Let’s assume you’re looking for the lowest mileage possible within that budget, understanding there are always trade-offs. While Japanese cars have a well-earned reputation for reliability, does an older Mercedes-Benz, with its more advanced engineering and safety technology, actually make the stronger case, or is the Camry still the smarter buy?

– Mr. Burns

A: Funny thing about that…

When I started researching this, something interesting happened. I found quite a few excellent Mercedes-Benz models, including this 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 BlueTEC, which strikes me as an outstanding bargain. Finding a comparable Toyota Camry within 500 miles of the South Bay; however, proved much more difficult. Many of the Camrys I came across had salvage titles, which I never recommend. Used Camrys are incredibly popular right now, and for good reason.

Still, that doesn’t diminish the appeal of a well-maintained used Mercedes-Benz.

Let’s start with the examples I found.

The first is this 2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 BlueTEC Sedan, listed for $9,000. It has a clean history, appears to be in excellent condition, and has only 73,000 miles on the odometer. Better yet, it has recently received a long list of maintenance, including new brakes, rotors, a water pump, motor mounts, and several other service items. That’s exactly the kind of maintenance history you hope to see when shopping for a used luxury car.

The BlueTEC diesel is an excellent powertrain, offering impressive torque, highway fuel economy, and effortless cruising. That said, it isn’t without its drawbacks, but we’ll get to those in a moment.

I also found a 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE Sedan with 86,000 miles that appears to be in very good condition. Like most Camrys, it looks like a solid, sensible choice. The hybrid system has an excellent reputation for reliability, and the Camry’s lower ownership costs and inexpensive maintenance make it an easy vehicle to recommend.

So now we have two very different approaches to the same problem: an older luxury sedan packed with advanced engineering and safety technology, or a newer, proven Japanese hybrid that’s famous for its reliability. The question is, which one makes the better first car for around $10,000? These cars are bulletproof, and they are known to be a safe bet for Uber drivers given their reputation. This one came in at about $11,000.

Now, here are the real numbers that come with both vehicles.

An oil change for an older E-Class can easily run $250. Oh, and servicing a diesel? It’s even more expensive. If you look at a Camry, it’s easily more than $100-bucks less. That goes for much of the maintenance throughout the Camry. When it needs service, it is far less expensive. Period.

If you go with Toyota, I would look for:

2017–2024 (XV70)

Why?

Massive choice of powertrains: I4, V6, hybrid and all-wheel drive (AWD) options

Comfortable and smooth

Some transmission options, too

Remarkable reputation

High safety scores

The TRD V6 was actually fun to drive.

If you go Mercedes, I’d specifically hunt for:

2010-2013 E350 (W212)

Why?

Naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 is solid

Proven 7-speed automatic

Excellent crash protection

Comfortable, and a ton of safety features

Modern enough to feel current, fun to drive too

Better reliability than many later turbocharged models

Normally, I’d avoid diesel Bluetec models unless you know exactly what you’re getting into. They’re wonderful highway cars, but emissions equipment can become extremely expensive as they age. Also, there can be issues finding diesel fuel pumps locally.

So, Toyota is the answer, right? Well…

Simply finding a Camry with low mileage is tough. They are so popular, it’s hard to find good ones before they are snatched up. And, other than getting a TRD model, they are the rolling approximation of the color beige. If you’re looking to make an impression (other than “Hey, that’s one logical, and practical guy’), look elsewhere.

The Mercedes-Benz, with its rear-drive architecture and outstanding balance, is a better driver. Very solid, safe, and has great performance. It makes a good impression, and it is fairly luxurious all around. It’s not a full-on “baller,” but it tends to ooze with good taste. Yes, a well-maintained Mercedes E-Class can absolutely reach 250,000-300,000 miles. So can a Camry. The difference is how much money you’ll spend getting there.

Bottom line: it’s easy to dismiss the Mercedes-Benz, as it is more expensive to maintain. Still, with the right model, it’s a safe, well-put-together vehicle that has more presence and is a bit more enjoyable to drive than the rock-solid (but commonplace) Camry.

– N