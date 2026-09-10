Video Review: Hyundai’s New Pleos Connect Infotainment System Is Better Than I Expected

The Hyundai Motor Group is bringing a newly redesigned Pleos Connect infotainment system to nearly 20 million new Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles around the world by 2030. The company invited and flew me out to Seoul, South Korea to try the new system for myself. What better way to do it than actually driving a new car with the new Pleos system. The car is the new Hyundai Grandeur Calligraphy edition. This is a luxurious full-size sedan. It also happens to be South Korea’s most popular car.

The Pleos Connect system is better than I expected it to be. The interface consists of two or three screens, a row of physical buttons, and an AI assistant named Gleo. There is always a large center display, and a small and narrow gauge display. The physical buttons and knobs are always present as well. If the vehicle is more luxurious, such as this Grandeur sedan, the system can also include a Heads Up Display in front of the driver. They may be some other variation to the system layout, but the majority will be as described.

The UX is Android Automotive based, but it is a highly customized operating system. In this Grandeur, it’s very quick to respond and it looks sharp. You can run a couple of different apps at the same time, or have one take over nearly the entire screen. There is an app dock at the bottom, and critical car information in the top left corner of the center screen.

The Grandeur is equipped with an adaptive cruise control system, but it’s not a hands free system. I am still driving and paying attention. This makes the small narrow gauge screen important. It’s in the driver’s line of sight. It has all the critical information about the car’s operation. My only complaint – this gauge cluster screen may just be a bit too narrow. How about a traditional gauge view with round dial gauges?

The Grandeur has a large Heads Up Display (HUD), and this also helps to keep my eyes on the road ahead. Perhaps, the HUD will contain even more optional information in the future.

It’s also great that Pleos Connect supports third-party apps and provides an SDK for future developers. An easy example of this is the Youtube App. Hyundai has a process for reviewing and approving which apps can join the Pleos Connect store. Some apps can only be used while stopped, while others can be viewed while driving.

How about the Gleo AI assistant. I wasn’t able to test it this time. Gleo AI was not available in English language when I made this video. The cool part of Gleo is that it can help with complex context-aware questions or tasks. It can also operate various features inside the car, adjust the mirrors, lower or raise side windows, adjust the climate control settings, and more.

Please join me for this Grandeur first drive review: