The 2027 Honda Passport TrailSport Tackles Our Biggest Gripe

(Images: Honda)

The new Honda Passport is a capable SUV…but there’s something it has definitely needed from the start.

From first getting our hands on the fourth-generation Honda Passport to driving the prototype in Moab to off-roading the production version in Puerto Rico and our own backyard, we’ve broadly praised both its looks and its capability. There’s been one fly in the ointment throughout our time with Honda’s latest and boxiest offering though. You can sum the problem up in three words: More. Ground. Clearance. Fortunately, Honda has been listening and has addressed that issue for the 2027 Passport TrailSport models.

Later this month, the updated Passport TrailSport will start hitting dealers with a far more impressive 9.65 inches of ground clearance. Compare that to the launch version’s 8.3, and we’re talking about something that is, at least on paper, more capable of getting over tricky terrain. It’s not just that one figure that benefits from a lift, either. You also get better approach, breakover and departure angles so you don’t graunch the nose, underbelly or tail end of the vehicle making it over obstacles either. Compared to the 2026 model, you now get about 2-3 degrees better angles in every area (for 25 degrees approach/departure and 23 degrees of breakover with the 2027 models).

To give the Passport that 1.38 inch lift, Honda says it revised nearly 70% of the major suspension components. You get new springs and dampers, as well as control arms, stabilizer bars and knuckles. Engineers also updated the front subframe and the front driveshaft to help facilitate the extra ride height and suspension travel, which Honda claims improves the clearance without sacrificing wheel articulation against what the outgoing Passport TrailSport could manage.

Other quality-of-life changes

Along with the mechanical changes, the 2027 Honda Passport TrailSport further gets new amber LED hood scoop lights, a revamped lower fascia and larger fender flares to the old model. The mid-range TrailSport now also gets Honda’s TrailWatch camera system and a heated steering wheel as standard equipment, pulling those features down from the top-end TrailSport Elite (though the latter will still exist for 2027). Smoke Blue Pearl is a new option for the color palette.

Now, if you forego the Trailsport and get a base 2027 Honda Passport RTL, there aren’t any significant changes from last year. So, the improved ground clearance will only apply to the TrailSport models.

As far as pricing goes, the 2027 Honda Passport numbers aren’t available just yet. That said, the 2026 model starts at about $46,545 for the base RTL, rising to $50,245 for the Passport TrailSport and $54,700 for the TrailSport Elite (adding ventilated seats, a Bose audio system and rear sunshades). The Blackout package is still an option too, adding new black lower skid garnishes for a more aggressive look.

We’ll take a closer look at the updated 2027 Honda Passport TrailSport soon, but in the meantime check out one of many reviews we did with our recent long-termer: