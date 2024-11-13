2026 Honda Passport Gets Its Full Debut With More Capable TrailSport Models

(Images: TFL Studios)

After a taster in Moab, we’re now getting a full look at the 2026 Honda Passport.

Over the past six years, you’d be forgiven for thinking the Honda Passport — a revival of the nameplate from the boxy, Isuzu-based SUV of the 1990s — was basically just a two-row Pilot. Well, not anymore, as the automaker fully revealed the 2026 Passport, which is a boxier, bolder, and more rugged take on today’s ever-so-fashionable outdoor lifestyle utility rig.

After Nathan and I drove a pre-production Passport TrailSport out in Moab, we were impressed with its off-road capability, but didn’t have much information in terms of actual numbers. This opportunity to film the production-spec 2026 Honda Passport provided those numbers, including how much power lives under the hood. Overall, this new model is 1.5 inches longer at 190.6 inches, and rides on the same 113.8-inch wheebase as the three-row Pilot. It’s also 0.9 inches taller (73.1 inches) and wider (79.5 inches), with a wider track by 1.2 inches in the front and 1.5 inches in the rear. Not only does the boxier look help its sense of presence against the old (and fairly anonymous) model, but the numbers also help its case in terms of stance and in practicality.

Taking a closer look at the new Passport

Up front, you’ll immediately spot the 2026 Honda Passport not just from the old one, but from Honda’s other SUVs by way of a unique headlight assembly and upright grille setup. Honda even included a cool-looking little hood vent above that new grille — it’s just a shame that it’s fake. The black cladding comes as part of the package, including a bit underneath the standard roof rails meant to protect the paint from any gear you lean up against the car. Honda says the black elements up top with the roof rails creates a “backpack” sort of look, again leaning into that outdoorsy kind of vibe.

While the body does look markedly different to the larger Pilot, the 2026 Honda Passport does still fundamentally ride on the same platform. It’s been stiffened here to offer better rigidity off-road and better crash resistance, compared to the outgoing Passport on the old architecture.

Under the hood, you still get a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine, though this time it comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Honda said it was “more powerful” than the outgoing SUV, and it is — though not dramatically. With 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque on tap, it is in fact the same output as the Pilot, though the automaker claims it is more fuel efficient and manages lower emissions in the process. Just how much more fuel efficient this new Passport is, we’ll have to wait and see until official EPA ratings emerge, as those are some of the numbers we still don’t have at this point.

Each 2026 Passport comes standard with the second-generation version of Honda’s i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system. This time around, it promises better response and more torque from the rear drive unit on launch. It can deliver up to 70% of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels at any given moment, then it can shift 100% of that torque from side-to-side, helping whichever wheel needs traction. Top-end TrailSport Elite models get a new ‘TrailWatch’ camera system, while every trim of Passport gets hill descent control as standard fare.

All 2026 Honda Passport trims have 8.3 inches of available ground clearance. That’s better than the old Passport, but not by much (0.2 inches). Fortunately, you can get front scuff plates and rock sliders for a little bit of extra protection, while the TrailSports get extra underbody armor to protect the engine and fuel tank. You also get recovery hooks that are rated for twice the Passport’s gross weight rating, but also to break away in the event of a frontal collision to keep them from spearing other motorists.

Trim walk and features

The 2026 Honda Passport will go on sale in three trims: RTL, TrailSport and TrailSport Elite. All models get the same basic slate of standard equipment, including a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment display. The new system is similar to Honda’s other recent launches, where you get Google Built-In with a range of popular apps like Google Maps and the voice assistant, though you also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get wireless smartphone charging, positioned just ahead of the push-button transmission controls, and seven different available drive modes through a toggle switch on the center console.

Each Honda Passport, when properly equipped, can tow up to 5,000 pounds. The RTL will not come with a hitch receiver from the factory, though you can get it installed as a dealer accessory (it is still wired up to tow). The TrailSport models, on the other hand, will get the towing hitch as standard equipment. TrailSport models get revised suspension tuning compared to the RTL.

The list of off-road-focused kit continues for the TrailSport, including a set of 275/60-R18 General Grabber A/T Sport all-terrain tires, specifically formulated for this car. Honda also says the approach angle is now 23 degrees (2 degrees better than before), and while it’s not disclosing breakover or departure, those may have improved as well.

Across the three SUVs we looked at, the 2026 Honda Passport also steps up its game in terms of passenger materials. The RTL gets standard leather seats, while the TrailSport gets a synthetic leather instead that’s easier to clean and manage, while the exact look of the upholstery differs on whether you get the TrailSport or TrailSport Elite.

Step up to the TrailSport Elite model, and you’ll get some nicer features like the aforementioned TrailWatch, as well as a heated steering wheel and 12-speaker Bose sound system. The Elite also gets unique 19-inch wheels and some more gloss black interior trim.

Pricing and availability

With the reveal now in the rear view, you can expect the 2026 Honda Passport to actually hit dealers in the next couple months. Honda says they will arrive in early 2025, with prices starting from the mid-$40,000 range for the RTL. The TrailSport models, for their part, will probably crest the $50,000 mark, and you can add onto that with a host of accessories including the underbody protection and HPD wheels.

TrailSport trims get two new colors for this model year, both of which we saw at this reveal. You can get Sunset Orange or Ash Green Metallic, on top of an unspecified range of other colors that will tick the usual boxes (white, black, silver, etc.) across the whole lineup.

Check out more on the new Passport TrailSport below, including our prototype drive in Moab: