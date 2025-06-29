Ask Nathan: Tesla Model D(une Buggy) and Volkswagen ID. Buzz Competition?

Image: N.D. Adlen & AI

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

How about a Tesla Model D for “Dune-buggy!?”

Volkswagen ID Buzz vs?

This week’s first question comes from a Tesla fan who wants to see the company turn around. Could it be a Model D!?

Image: N.D Adlen and AI

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X): RE: Tesla Model D – Dune Buggy!

What would you do to turn Tesla around and help make them popular or at least acceptable again? How about a Model D?

— Nutz&Brew

A: Interesting question.

Simple answer: bring the affordable (and long promised) Tesla to the marke; one that slates well under the Model Y and Model 3. Even if they lose a bit at first, they should undercut the upcoming Chevy Bolt and Nissan Leaf – among others. This would help lure younger buyers, and might mitigate (some of) the stigma of being a Tesla owner.

Tesla has cornered the market on speed and tech, but fun and character are often missing from their lineup. An off-roader or dune buggy would inject some much-needed soul into the brand. Imagine a lifted, open-air electric plaything with gnarly tires, minimal bodywork, and a playful user interface—silly, maybe, but also irresistible.

Even the Cybertruck, for all its drama, feels more aggressive than joyful. A Tesla dune buggy, on the other hand, would say: “Not everything needs to be serious.” It’s a nod to what makes cars emotional. In short, it would give Tesla a bit of that pantomime, as you put it—a wink to the crowd that says, “We’re in on the joke too.”

That’s my take. An image change with a few new (exciting) products might help.

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to know if the Volkswagen ID Buzz has any competition.

Q: RE: Volkswagen ID Buzz competition.

Important question.

I’ve been wondering for a while. If there was anything out there that challenged the Volkswagen buzz. It just seems like there’s no other minivans that are fully electric. I know that the Chrysler Pacifica has a plug-in hybrid option, but that’s not the same thing. Do you know if there’s anything else that can be compared against it?

I really like it, and I love the videos you guys have produced, I’m looking for something similar to this, but hopefully a lot less expensive. That’s the biggest issue with the damn thing is the fact that it’s so damn expensive. I wish that Volkswagen would have an entry-level version like to do in Europe. The Pro S is almost there but it’s still over fifty grand and that one tone paint is no good. The two tone is only on the more expensive models. I just want rear drive and a decent battery. I don’t need much else! What do you think?

By the way Nathan, do you listen to Billy Joel? I know you’re a music guy and it’s all Rock n Roll with you. For some reason I feel like you like big bad Bill.

Thanks for everything!

— Lloyd for Marysville

A: You can’t help but love the VW ID Buzz, and there’s nothing out there that goes toe-to-toe with it. Still…

If you’re looking at it purely as a six or seven passenger people mover that’s all-electric, there are a handful of options out there. All of these vehicle, like the Cadillac IQ, Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9 and others – are electric SUVs. They have a less commodious cabin for humans. The same would go for any minivan compared to an SUV: a tall box is better for passengers, and boy is the ID Buzz a tall box!

To your point, the Volkswagen ID Buzz Pro S has a base MSRP of about $59,000 – which certainly isn’t cheap. Still, if you manage to find one that’s used (and affordable) you could get a wrap that will give you a two tone, or custom look – no problem. It’s much easier to do nowadays, and it’s becoming (slightly) more affordable. As for other markets, yea, it’s a bummer, but it’s not that much cheaper. I expect prices to rise with tariffs and whatnot, given it’s not built here.

Oh, as for Billy Joel? – Love the man! Wasn’t that into him when I was a young man, but things changed when I met my spouse. Since then, we’ve been to five of his concerts, including one where he shared the stage with Elton John. It was amazing.

Thanks for the questions!

— N