Ask Nathan: Where Is the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Campervan and Should I Get a $2K Truck?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Why don’t we have an ID Buzz Campervan yet?

Thinking about buying a $2,000 pickup truck.

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know we are missing a Volkswagen ID Buzz campervan.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter /X) RE: Where’s our Volkswagen ID Buzz Campervan?

Nathan would you agree with me that a Volkswagen ID.Buzz campervan edition would be a smart move? It make zero sense to sell a van that appeals to hippies without some sort of camper version. AmIRight or AMIRIGHT? I know its range stinks and maybe that’s why they don’t want to put out the image of camping driving far away. There’s a simple fix for that. MAKE BETTER RANGE!

Why is it that every time VW does something right they do two things wrong?

— Anonymous

A: Good question.

I am an ID Buzz fan, but I feel that Volkswagen’s messaging (for our market) was totally backwards. At the very least, they should have considered the less expensive cargo version, and a camper version – right out of the box. There are plenty of people who would absolutely rock a pop-up roof-tent or a kitchenette with folding seats. It’s entirely possible that they are working on something like this now, and simply wanted to make a dent in various markets.

About six years ago, Andre and I over-nighted in a Volkswagen California. It was a great experience, but confusing as we knew this vehicle was never meant for our market. We thought it might be a teaser for a future ID Buzz variant, and I hope weren’t wrong. It was a cool van.

One final point: we know that several up-fitters are in process of fabricating off-grid/camping goodies for the ID Buzz. Some innovations have already hit the web, and others are being perfected as we speak. That, and (hopefully) more efficient powertrains, are worth looking forward to!

— N

The last question comes from a long time fan who needs a super cheap pickup truck.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X) I need a small pickup truck for work that’s cheap!

I just got some bad news from the tax man and I’m nearly broke. My 2020 F-150 is repossessed because I couldn’t keep up with the payments and insurance. It was a bad choice and I feel bad but I’m in a fix and I need to make things work. You helped me out a long time ago with my mom’s car when we went looking for something cheap for her. I was hoping that you could help me the same way? And I still think you were kind of awesome for buying Tommy’s old Jeep. I know it’s gone now but it was cool!

My step father has a very clean 1996 Isuzu Hombre for sale and says he’ll sell it to me for $2,000. I don’t know anything about Isusu or this truck. I know that you know Isuzus and maybe you could tell me if its any good? It runs well and burns no oil. It’s a five speed and has no options other than air conditioning. I’m a big guy so it is a little tight but I think I can manage for a while. The clutch is a little heavy for my girl but I don’t mind. It will have to be my work truck and commuter until I get my finances under control again.

I still sell yard supplies and need a truck but my F-150 was kind of too big. This could be just right. Any help would be welcome!

— American Monte

I would totally rock that TRX Tommy found.

A: Ah, the Isuzu Hombre – which is (basically) a base-model Chevrolet S-10.

Excellent little pickup truck. Simple, economical and inexpensive to maintain. The small Vortec I4 was considered fairly reliable, and they were pretty economical too. I would say, the only issue would be if you wanted to tow anything substantial.

They were mostly meant as runabouts, and have a maximum 2,000-lbs tow rating, and about a 1,000-lbs payload rating. You don’t want to bog these things down as they make only 130 lb-ft or torque, when new. If you can manage to take care of it, I think you’ll be surprised how thrifty it can be. I’m sure it will help you to get back on your feet again.

Hope that helps!

— N