Ferrari Debuts New Amalfi Grand Tourer to Replace the Roma, And the Biggest Change Is Inside

After four years, the Ferrari Roma is on its way out, being replaced by this new Amalfi.

Ferrari’s definitely gone in an interesting direction over the past couple years, hasn’t it? It now produces the Purosangue SUV, a mid-engined V6 plug-in hybrid sports car, and you can’t forget the extreme looking F80 set to replace the LaFerrari. Those are some of the headline grabbers, at least, but the iconic Italian automaker also manufactures a pair of grand tourers, with the latest being this new Ferrari Amalfi.

Much like the California, Portofino and the most recent Roma, Ferrari goes for a different sort of mindset here than all-out track machine. That said, even with the front mid-engine layout, a couple extra sets and the Verde Costiera paint, this still wears the Prancing Horse…so it can’t be a performance slouch. And it isn’t: The new Ferrari Amalfi manages 631 horsepower from its 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-plane-crank V8 engine. That’s not only 19 horsepower more than the Roma, but still enables a 0-60 time of right around three seconds and a 199 mph top speed.

On the styling front, the Amalfi does bring an evolutionary approach, with the grille design marking the biggest change from the Roma. And by “grille”, there isn’t really one in the traditional sense on this car, with the front clip being fairly smoothed out and a black element connecting the thin LED headlights. It’s dialed down a bit from, say, the 12Cilindri, but I’m sure at least a few prospective buyers will be glad to see the Roma’s mesh-style grille gone here. Much of the bodywork and the wheelbase, though, made their way forward into the Amalfi’s final exterior design.

Folks everywhere are rejoicing at the Amalfi’s steering wheel.

The svelte styling, the power and the dual-cockpit layout of the new Ferrari Amalfi are all great, but those aren’t necessarily the most critical points that make it an improvement over its predecessor. That would actually be the steering wheel — and if you’ve seen automakers try to use capacitive touch controls over the past few years to be “futuristic”, you know what I mean. Ferrari listened to feedback in actually using real, physical buttons on the steering wheel. That includes a big, red start button that doesn’t just make the car more usable, but more of an occasion when you go to start it up. It’s still a freaking Ferrari, right? Firing up that twin-turbo V8 ought to feel special.

Naturally, the Ferrari Amalfi will launch in Europe first, at the beginning of 2026. It will cost at least 240,000 euros (or just over $283,000, at current exchange rates). Sure, that’s not exactly “cheap” by everyday standards, but by Ferrari standards, that is still more than $200K less than the Amalfi’s big brother, the 12Cilindri. We’ll see the Amalfi hit U.S. shores shortly after the overseas launch, so expect it to land sometime around next summer.