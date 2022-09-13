The 2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV is here – and the World May Never be the Same.

Images: Ferrari

Purists may riot: the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue IS an SUV (or crossover), and it comes from the last major automaker who held off making one – until now.

Some would argue that the all-wheel drive (AWD) Ferrari FF was their first pseudo SUV/crossover, and – like the Purosangue, it held four passengers as well. Still, the Purosangue sits high (7.2 inches), and has additional ground clearance over the FF.

Not only is it Ferrari’s first official SUV, it’s their first official four-door as well. Despite that fact, the good folks at Ferrari refuse to call it an SUV or a crossover. They call it a sports car that’s built for utility and passenger comfort. In fact, the name Purosangue means “pureblood.” Just to make sure we get the point.

The good news is that the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue comes with a rip-snorting, 715-horsepower 6.5-liter V12 that makes 528 lbs-feet of torque. Power is fed to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. That AWD system is sourced from the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso and Ferrari FF. While it’s not as torquey as the twin-turbo V8 in the Lamborghini Urus, it puts out more ponies.

If you want to hear the V12 – click (here).

The wheels are staggered with 22-inch wheels wrapped in 255 rubber up front and 23-inch wheels holding 315s at the rear.

It’s a screamer. Maximum horsepower comes in at 7750 rpm and peak torque at 6250 rpm. On top of that, 80 percent of that torque will be available at 2100 rpm. According to Ferrari, the (estimated) 5,000-lbs Purosangue can accelerate to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, and has a top speed of 193 mph.

AWD and suspension tech:

According to Ferrari, the front-wheel drive part of the system operates in the first four gears only. It shuts down at 124 mph, making it into a rear-driver after that speed is surpassed. Ferrari’s Side Slip Control traction management system is paired with real wheel steering. The automaker states that the advanced suspension system gives the Purosangue sports-car-like control.

The suspension setup uses Multimatic active spool-valve dampers. Yes, they are related to the non-active spool-valve dampers GM uses in their ZR2 models, among others. There are no roll-bars on this vehicle. The active part of this system is an electric motor at each corner. This system gives each damper the ability to control body motions.

The 2023 Ferrari Purosangue exterior and interior design

It’s hard to fault Ferrari with the long hood and short overhangs of their newest creation. Packing a big V12 in a stubby hood like the Lamborghini isn’t practical. It also has some slick clam-shell styled rear doors. Unlike other automaker’s who use this setup, Ferrari keeps a pillar in place. This makes the rear passenger opening look a bit tight, and only two people can sit in back. It also has a modest cargo area of 17-cubic feet. Fortunately, the rear seats can fold allowing for greater utility.

The interior mixes lavish luxury with Ferrari design. Honestly, it looks extremely inviting. The curved dashboard design, mixed in with a splash of Ferrari switch-gear still evokes the prancing horse. Fabrics, stitching and seat design look superb as well. All in all, it looks like Ferrari sweated the internal details.

We will have more on this vehicle in the near future. Hopefully, we can bring one to Tumbleweed Ranch for a proper off-road romp.

Maybe not.

The 2023 Ferrari Purosangue goes on sale next year. Experts estimate the price to fall between $400,000 and $500,000.