Jeep Rolls Out a More Affordable Wrangler Willys 4xe: Here Are the Details!

2023 Jeep® Wrangler Willys 4xe (Images: Jeep)

With a starting MSRP of $53,995, the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe is the least expensive 4xe Wrangler.

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is now the least expensive Wrangler 4xe you can buy. With it’s debut at the 2023 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, MI – it got our attention. Wrangler 4xe can easily surpass the $60,000 mark.

“Jeep Wrangler 4xe customers looking for the ultimate combination of capability and electrification, with a vintage twist, can now have it in the ’23 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe. The debut of the new heritage-inspired 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe pairs 49 MPGe, 470 lb.-ft. of torque with unmatched Jeep capability, a 2.72:1 4WD low range ratio, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and a new entry price point to the 2023 model year Wrangler 4xe lineup, which continues to be the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America.” ,Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America

The ’23 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe can deliver up to 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range. It combines the same retro cues as the other Willys models (like Tommy’s former Wrangler), but it’s still high tech. It packs a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four cylinder gas engine, combined with electric power. The combined result is 375 horsepower, and 470-lb.-ft of torque.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe off-road chops:

Wrangler Willys 4xe features Jeep brand go-anywhere capability. It has a 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system and can handle 30 inches of water fording.

Willys 4xe factory suspension lift provides 10.1 inches of ground clearance

The Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe features standard LED headlamps and fog lamps.

It features the Alpine 9-speaker premium audio along with all-weather floor mats.

The Willys 4xe gets a standard rear limited-slip differential, rock rails, black grille and 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels.

It gets heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and LT255/75R17C mud-terrain tires.

A special ‘Willys’ decal on the hood, trimmed in the 4xe’s signature Electric Blue. It also gets an ‘Electric 4-Wheel Drive’ decal on the swing gate signify that this Willys is a 4xe plug-in hybrid

An available Sun and Screen Package, featuring the class-exclusive Sky One-Touch Power-Top and the Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen, is optional on the Willys 4xe

Now, paying over fifty grand on an off-roader is painful. Still, if you think of all the tech you get for the dough, it’s pretty impressive. According to Jeep, the ordering books for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe is open as of today. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.