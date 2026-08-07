Acura Has a New Concept Coming to Showcase Its New Design Direction

(Images: Acura)

Acura has been teasing a new design era over the past couple months, and this is the latest example.

Monterey Car Week is just around the corner, and it’s the time when automakers far and wide — particularly luxury and exotic automakers — bring their latest and flashiest concepts to wow the spectators. This year, Acura is bringing a new design concept that will, as spearheaded by creative director Yasutake Tsuchida, “influence the brand’s future models, beginning with the fourth-generation Acura RDX Hybrid set to arrive in a couple years.”

Now, we’ve already seen an Acura SUV prototype hit the scene in recent months. Alongside a new take on the Honda Accord, the team over at Acura provided our first glimpse into its Hybrid SUV Prototype. For the time being, Acura is not officially saying that’s the most direct interpretation of the next RDX Hybrid, but…well, you can probably put two and two together on that one.

This concept isn’t that. Just from the partial, dark silhouette we can see, this car sports a slightly different rear light pattern, as well as a small strip mounted ahead of what, presumably, is a rear decklid or tailgate area. The backlit “Acura” script is also a bit different to what we see on the SUV, though the general vibe and theme between the two similarly show a completely different design direction to what we’ve seen over the past several years.

So…what could this be? Well, we will have to wait and see, as Acura isn’t fully pulling the wraps off for another week. Instead, the brand will show off this concept and perhaps elaborate more on what this design direction will entail beyond the next-generation RDX during Monterey Car Week. Mark your calendars for August 14, since that’s where you’ll first see it appear publicly. After that, it will also hit the Concept Lawn at the weekend’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.