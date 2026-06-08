Honda Is Reportedly Planning Both a ‘Futuristic’ Accord Refresh and a Usefully Updated Passport

(Image: Honda)

Honda is putting its eggs in the midsize basket by updating two of its popular models.

The current, eleventh-generation Honda Accord hasn’t been around that long in the grand scheme of things, but it’s about to get a major update. That revelation comes via Automotive News, who reports from its sources that big changes are coming to the brand’s midsize sedan about a year from now. That tracks with the news Honda unveiled in its recent business presentation, though we supposedly won’t have to wait until the end of the decade to see a new Accord after all. It’s not just the sedan game where Honda is making moves, either, as it is already planning one important update for its midsize Passport SUV later this year.

Starting with the Accord, we last heard that the automaker would extend some of its current model lineups. Why? Well, its about-face on launching a new 0 Series range of EVs and the Acura RSX cost Honda billions, so part of the rationale behind such a decision is to stem some of those losses. Nevertheless, the picture is getting ever clearer that the company will double down on hybrids instead, which explains why it’s so keen to get a new Accord to market as quickly as possible.

What we’re looking at, specifically, is something akin to the prototype Honda showed off alongside a new SUV (the upcoming Acura RDX, in all likelihood). The angular sedan draws a few styling cues from the now-defunct 0 Series, from the narrow headlights and taillights to the sort of wedge shape. It’s not quite as extreme as Honda went with that range, though, with a source telling Automotive News this Accord “strikes the right balance” with would-be buyers.

Alongside the exterior changes, an updated Honda Accord should get an even larger infotainment screen than the 12.3-inch display on offer in higher-end models. We don’t know whether Honda will take the same path as Toyota and go all-hybrid with the Accord or keep the 1.5-liter turbo gas engine on the base models. For the latter, though, we may see the S+ Shift system make its way over from the Prelude, since the powertrain is also an application of the automaker’s two-motor hybrid setup. That would make the more futuristic-looking Accord at least feel a little more sporty — something we’ve been lacking since the 2.0-liter turbo days where you got a detuned Civic Type R engine in your family sedan.

(Image: TFL Studios)

Then there’s the Passport…

Honda just released a new and remarkably good Passport SUV for the 2026 model year. We’ve really had just one issue with it, and it’s an issue the company plans to solve with three important words later this year. More. Ground. Clearance.

Specifically, sources tell Automotive News that Honda is giving it “more testosterone” and that it’s a “little more masculine”. That’s probably a hint at the sort of people (dads) Honda is aiming at here, though in practice that likely means effectively launching the Passport TrailSport HRC SEMA build’s changes in its actual production model. To that end, it should get about an inch of extra ride height, which should keep it from scraping the accessory rock rails so much, and it will get some other suspension tweaks.

Honda itself has not outright confirmed the report on either the Accord or the Passport just yet. Both have been remarkably strong sellers for the brand lately, however. So if there are two models where it makes total sense for the company to focus its efforts, it would be the Accord and Passport, if not the CR-V.