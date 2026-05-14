Honda Doubles Down on Hybrids By Previewing a Next-Gen Sedan Prototype

(Images: Honda)

Honda plans to launch 15 new hybrid models in North America by the end of the decade.

After scrapping its earlier EV plans, including the Afeela sedan developed in collaboration with Sony, Honda announced an ambitious pivot toward hybrids during its global business briefing in Japan. Through 2030, the company plans to introduce more than a dozen new hybrid models, including this fastback-styled sedan — what may well be an early preview of a next-generation Accord.

“Honda will reallocate more development and production resources into hybrid models to accelerate the market launch ahead of original schedule and increase the number of compelling products,” CEO Toshihiro Mibe said during the briefing. That “ahead of original schedule” part is key, as the company stares down billions of dollars in losses stemming from its decision to cancel the 0 Series electric car program, as well as the Acura RSX. Now, electrified models using the next generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system will be the core business plan.

That new system, which sees extensive use throughout the automaker’s lineup in the Civic, CR-V and Accord among others, is getting a host of upgrades for its rollout next year. Honda says the new system aims to improve fuel economy over the existing setups by more than 10%, while reducing system costs by 30% (again, another important element to stabilize the financial investment away from full BEVs). The new system will also incorporate an electric all-wheel drive unit, while further advancing a “unique Honda driving experience”, though we’ll have to experience this system firsthand to get a feel for exactly what that means.

Beyond just improving the powertrain, Honda isn’t giving up on development of its next-generation driver assistance systems, either. The next-generation advanced systems are due out by 2028, which leans into assisting the driver with acceleration and steering inputs throughout their navigation-based routes.

To support its rollout, Honda’s business plan also boosts hybrid output at its Ohio auto plans. Alongside this sedan, the company plans to roll out a next-generation (hybrid, of course) Acura RDX, as well as a larger D-segment (midsize) hybrid models in 2029. This tracks with recent reports that Honda would slow-roll some of its existing generations for a few more years.