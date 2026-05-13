The Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America Pays Tribute to the Country and Land Speed Records

(Images: Ford)

Just in time for the 4th of July, this Ford Mustang GTD is a nod to America.

For the past few weeks, Ford has been celebrating its Mustang GTD reclaiming America’s lap record at the Nürburgring. Now, there’s a new special edition model arriving just in time for the U.S.’ 250th birthday: the Mustang GTD Spirit of America.

At its core, the Spirit of America changes up the look of Ford’s craziest Mustang, while leaving the mechanical aspects and interior the same. There’s an asymmetrical Race Red and Lightning Blue striping arrangement on a Performance White body, for a start. That’s meant to accentuate the carbon fiber construction, while the SoA package also includes a set of Forgeline wheels.

Ford’s official statement pays homage to racing driver and five-time land speed record holder Craig Breedlove. He was the first person to break both the 500 and 600-mph records using turbojet-powered vehicles. All of those speed record cars were named, you guessed it, Speed of America.

While the 815-horsepower 5.2-liter supercharged V8 and 202-mph top speed remain unchanged, this GTD Spirit of America does include a few other pieces into the standard car. You get the Performance Package as part of the deal, bringing in more aerodynamic upgrades including the F1-style Drag Reduction System (DRS) for the rear wing. Ford also notes 3D-printed titanium accents and “high-performance ergonomics” are also available for this special edition GTD.

For those well-heeled few who can afford it, the new Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America is open for the next few days. With its $325,000-or-so starting price, the buying process already includes submitting an application and being chosen by Ford, and the Spirit of America is no exception. There’s no formal pricing for this one, though with the standard Performance Package and other special touches, you can expect to sit a fair bit above the baseline price tag.