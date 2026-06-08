This One Thing Makes the 2026 Lexus IS the LAST of Its Kind!

Not only are sedans rare these days, but so is one particular element of the updated IS

By
Zach Butler
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2026 Lexus IS 350
(Image: TFL Studios)

There’s one thing this luxury sedan has that no other remaining four-door model does.

Outside the European automakers, it’s tough to find a luxury sedan at all — let alone one like the 2026 Lexus IS350. See, while we thought (much like the Acura TLX) that Toyota would simply drop an entry-level offering from its lineup, that’s not what actually happened here. Instead, the IS got a freshening up. That update sadly left it without a V8 offering in the range…but it did leave the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 as its remaining powertrain.

If only by default, the automaker’s decision to tweak the Lexus IS again makes it a unique offering among premium sports sedans. Its nearest rivals, like the brand-new Audi A5, the BMW 3 Series or the Mercedes-Benz C-class, no longer offer any sort of naturally aspirated engine, let alone the N/A V6. And yet, here is the 2026 IS350 with the same 3.5-liter V6 engine it’s had in some form for a couple generations now. Here, it still manages to put out 311 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. That’s not bad, considering this is a compact sedan with no forced induction or electrification in sight.

As before, the packaging in the IS determines which transmission you get. Going for the rear-wheel drive version of the IS350 nets you an 8-speed automatic transmission, while the all-wheel drive version gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic instead. Again, the IS300 and the V8-packing IS500 are gone (RIP), while the remaining powertrain is wrapped in either the F Sport or F Sport Design trims as options.

The 2026 Lexus IS350 gets some useful interior updates, too. The old-school infotainment system with the much-maligned trackpad is finally, finally gone. In its place, you get a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, while the space that trackpad leaves behind is now taken up by controls for the heated and ventilated seats, as well as a physical volume control. You do still get an old-school shift lever instead of a toggle switch like some modern Lexuses/Lexii, and you get newly sculpted HVAC vents as well as a bank of physical switches below the larger screen. In short, it’s a massive improvement over the old car’s aging setup.

Tommy and I had the opportunity to check out the updated 2026 Lexus IS350 alongside the new, all-electric TZ SUV and the eighth-generation ES sedan, now available in both hybrid and electric forms. We’ll have more impressions coming up in a little bit, but for now here’s a walkaround of what you can expect in the new IS sedan:

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