Ask Nathan: The Tiny TELO EV Pickup Steps Closer to Production and Rolling Like a Baller?

Images: Telo

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

The TELO EV pickup comes closer to production.

Another great “Baller” ride?

The first question comes from a fan on my Facebook page: What’s up with the TELO EV pickup?

Q (Via Facebook): Can you update us on the TELO EV?

Thanks for answering my question. Do you think you can give me an update on the TELO EV truck? It’s super cool!

— J Sung

A: Good timing!

There are some new updates about the TELO EV, and it’s all good news.

About a year ago, I got behind the wheel of an early TELO MT1 prototype, and I still can’t decide whether it’s brilliant or the automotive equivalent of a magic trick. Maybe it’s both?

Imagine a pickup truck with roughly the same wheelbase as a modern Mini Cooper that somehow carries 4×8 sheets of plywood, seats five adults, and has enough clever storage to make a Swiss Army knife feel insecure.

Seriously.

The little truck even has a folding midgate, a giant under-bed “Monster Tunnel,” and enough packaging wizardry that I half expected someone to pull a rabbit out of the frunk.

Now TELO says it’s another step closer to production. The company has signed Schwab Industries to build the truck’s body structure, and it’s finalized a clever split-battery design that can charge quickly on both today’s common 400-volt chargers and tomorrow’s faster 800-volt systems. Translation: it won’t throw a tantrum when you plug it into an older Tesla Supercharger.

More importantly, TELO says the truck has finally passed the crash tests it was aiming for. That’s comforting because sitting in something the size of a hatchback while parked next to a lifted Super Duty can be a little intimidating.

The styling? Well… that’s still up for debate.

Some people think it looks futuristic. Others think it looks like an uneven Playschool toy. Beauty is in the eye of the title holder.

The biggest challenge won’t be engineering. It’ll be price.

TELO still hopes to deliver the MT1 by the end of 2026, but it now faces some serious competition. Slate wants to sell a bare-bones electric pickup for around $25,000, and Ford says a $30,000 compact EV truck is coming in 2027. Meanwhile, the TELO starts around $41,500.

That’s a pretty big jump.

Still, after driving the prototype, I came away rooting for it. It’s genuinely clever, refreshingly different, and proof that not every pickup needs to be the size of a studio apartment.

Now all TELO has to do is build it on time, hit its range targets, keep the charging speeds, survive the pricing wars… and convince America that a truck shorter than a Honda Civic can still do truck stuff.

Easy, right?

— N

The last question comes from a fan I met a while back. He wants to replace his Baller Mercedes-Benz with something a bit more playful.

Q (Via Facebook): RE: Rolling like a “baller?” Again…

Hello Nathan. Long time no talk?

We met about four years ago in Detroit and you were nice enough to sit with me as we had a cup of coffee. At the time, I think I was just finishing up with my divorce, I was asking you about SUVs. At the time I was driving a Lexus GX. I loved it, but I wanted something a little bit more friendly to be driven on the roads in Pontiac Michigan.

I don’t like American vehicles, so I wanted to try something else. At the time you suggested Mercedes-Benz GLS, and I jumped at it. Great BALLER ride! Now it’s come time and I’m beginning to look again. Now that my kids are grown up, I don’t think I need to have a large SUV. I knid of want that elusive mix of sport and luxury while looking cool. So I’m beginning to think about smaller SUVs including electric ones. In fact I think I want to switch to an EV, but not a Tesla.

So I was wondering what your perspective was on that.

I hope all is well and it’s great to see you still fighting!

– G Anthony

A: Thanks for reaching out!

I’m so glad to hear you had a positive experience with the Mercedes-Benz.

There are a lot of options out there, Roman and I both love the Audi Q8 and Q6 E-Trons. They are an outstanding mix of power, performance, luxury and status. I find them the perfect remedy for people who want something other than a Tesla. The only thhing these vehicles are light on is whimsy.

Fortunately, I did get the chance to drive something that was wicked fun, (technically) an SUV, and will get attention. It was the 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma, and it was a hoot to drive. With up to 641 horsepower, and a athletheic syspension setup, it’s one of the most entertaining EVs I’ve driven. The GV60 Magma will come stateside Fall or late Summer 2026.

Check out the video!

– N