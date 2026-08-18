2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Debuts With a New Look, New Tech and an Updated Engine

Like it or not, AI assistants with which you can have a conversation are more widespread with each new model

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

The gas-powered version of the C-Class enters a new generation, following the EV’s debut earlier this year.

Over the years, Mercedes-Benz updates both its sedans and SUVs more or less in lockstep with each other. So, if we see a new E-Class, odds are we’ll see a new S-Class or indeed a new C-Class come along within the next year or two. That’s what we have here, as the next-generation 2027 C-Class makes its formal debut in Stuttgart, before production units actually hit U.S. dealers in the first half of 2027.

What does the new 2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class bring to the table? Again, like its siblings, we can get a pretty good idea from what’s made headlines over the past little while. New styling, updated technology and an updated powertrain are all in play here, although this is the first generation in which you can get either an internal combustion model or an electric one under the same nameplate.

Up front, you’ll spot changes to the C-Class’ headlines and grille design, bringing it into line with the smaller CLA as well as the E- and S-Class sedans. A large, illuminated Mercedes badge adorns the front end, while you also get a taller grille with more chrome. Around the back, there’s a pair of three-pointed star taillights that make the C-Class a spitting image of its larger siblings, with physical size being the main difference. Again, that’s been pretty standard fare for past generations of Mercedes’ compact sedan, too.

Like past C-Class models, an AMG Line package is still available, though this generation adds a “Plus” package that adds in more aggressive trim on the spoiler lip and tailpipe trim. Two new exterior colors are available, Miami Silver Metallic and a bluish Moody Sky Grey Metallic, as are new 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, including AMG wheels.

The interior looks and feels familiar, but the MBUX infotainment system is another story.

In my C-Class review from a few years ago, I praised its interior for its S-like traits at an obviously more reasonable price. That trend broadly continues for the 2027 model, since you still get the same general arrangement for the dashboard, displays and controls. Unlike the electric C-class, though, you don’t get the Hyperscreen setup, with this gas version sticking to two distinct screens for the cluster and infotainment (12.3 and 11.9 inches, respectively).

What MBUX brings to the table this time around, of course, is intelligence of the artificial variety. The AI assistant utilizes Google’s Gemini as well as Microsoft Bing and OpenAI’s ChatGPT to facilitate your request. According to Mercedes, it has a short-term memory for your complex conversations with it and responds “like a well-informed friend”. Take that for what you will.

The 2027 C-Class brings an optional 15-speaker, 710-watt Burmester surround sound system, as well as 64-color ambient lighting with 10 discinct “color worlds”, to set the mood in the cabin just so. The latest version of MB.OS enables over-the-air software updates (at least as long as Mercedes supports those updates), and you can customize your C-Class using the Mercedes-Benz store or the smartphone app.

What’s powering the new C-Class?

In its initial announcement, Mercedes only outlined what should be the new C300. To that end, you get an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The on-paper output is the same as before, but there’s a new electric auxiliary compressor that helps spool the turbocharger up faster. That should make it a bit more responsive off the line, while an overboost function does provide up to 27 extra horsepower for about 20 seconds. Like Mercedes’ other recent models, the C-Class gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that mates up to an integrated starter-generator, to provide the juice for that brief boost of grunt and control the automatic stop-start system.

How much will this latest C-Class cost?

Right now, all we know is the new C-Class will hit showrooms in the first half of next year. Beyond that, Mercedes did not announce formal pricing — it’s likely we’ll see those numbers on the other side of the new year. That said, the current C300 sets you back $49,650 to start. The updates may push that baseline up past the $50K point, but probably not by much. I’d expect the 2027 model to start somewhere in the low-$50K range, rising to around $60K with the higher-end packages.