Ask Nathan: Ford Fathom vs. Slate vs. TELO and BMW is Meddling with Spider Man?

Image: ND Adlen and AI

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Ford Fathom vs Slate vs TELO?

BMW tried to ruin Spider Man?

The first question comes from a Facebook follower regarding Ford Fathom vs Slate vs TELO

Q (Via Facebook): RE: (Ford) Fathom vs Slate vs TELO

Now we know! It’s the Fathom vs Slate vs TELO and I think that’s cool. Tell me what you think about them?

Abdule MM

A: Oh yeah, it’s a new day!

I am excited about these little pickus. Over the past five years, I maintained that the idea of a small electric pickup truck could be viable IF automakers could keep the pricing manageable. In some ways, the modualr platforms of EVs could be a bonus for those who want simplicity. Additionally, the lack of complexiety with their powertrains could be a majory benefit.

Something interesting is happening with electric pickup trucks. Someone finally realized they don’t all need to weigh approximately as much as a pocket battleship.

The Ford Fathom, Slate Truck and TELO MT1 are all attempting to give us a smaller, more affordable electric pickup. Beyond that, though, these three have surprisingly little in common.

Think of them as three people arriving at the same campsite.

Slate brought a tent, a folding chair and absolutely nothing else.

Ford brought a nice cooler, comfortable camping gear and roadside assistance.

TELO somehow brought an entire apartment.

Let’s look at each EV pick and compare what we know and what we think we know. Please keep in mind that there are plenty of details every automaker is lacking, so some of this is based on (limited) intelligent conjecture. There’s enough information available to start putting the pieces together.

Slate Truck: Bring your own everything

The Slate Truck is the cheapest and simplest of the bunch, starting around $25,000 before destination. And when I say simple, I mean simple. The standard truck seats two. It has manual windows. There’s no conventional infotainment screen or stereo. Basically, Slate gives you a truck and then politely suggests you figure out the rest yourself.

And honestly? I kind of dig that.

It’s a little over 14 feet long, has a roughly 5-foot bed and can tow about 2,000 pounds. About the size of tiny pickup trucks from the 80’s like the Isuzu P’up and Mitsubishi Mighty Max (among others). It’s not particularly fast, either. With 181 horsepower and an estimated 205 miles of range, nobody will mistake this for an electric Raptor.

But that misses the point. Slate is supposed to be a blank canvas. Want an SUV? There’s a conversion kit. Want different colors and accessories? Go nuts. All of this can happen in your garage, with your tools, over the weekend. At least, that’s what they say. YMMV.

It’s the IKEA pickup truck. Some assembly may be required.

Ford Fathom: The grown-up choice

Then there’s Ford’s Fathom.

We’re still waiting for many of the important numbers, so comparing it directly with the other two requires a fairly large asterisk. But Ford appears to be aiming at a starting price around $30,000 with destination, which puts it surprisingly close to Slate territory.

The difference is that Ford actually wants to give you stuff.

Five seats, a frunk, touchscreen, smartphone integration, available driver-assistance technology and bidirectional power are all part of the equation. In other words, you probably won’t have to explain to your spouse why the new $30,000 truck doesn’t have a radio. It’s bigger, and a lot more conventional. Max ranges is expected to hit about 300-miles.

Ford also has something neither startup can offer: Ford.

Dealers, service centers, manufacturing experience and millions of trucks already on the road count for something. The Fathom may not be the most exciting truck here, but it could be the easiest one to actually live with.

TELO MT1: The tiny overachiever

The TELO MT1 is my favorite kind of weird.

At just 152 inches long, it’s roughly Mini Cooper-sized, yet TELO has somehow squeezed a crew cab and 5-foot bed into the thing. Fold down its midgate and the cargo floor can stretch to around 8 feet.

That’s witchcraft.

It’s also considerably more expensive, starting north of $40,000. But unlike Slate, TELO isn’t chasing the lowest possible price. It’s chasing maximum capability per square inch. Depending on configuration, TELO claims up to 500 horsepower, as much as 350 miles of range and serious towing capability.

So, despite being the smallest truck here, it’s potentially the biggest overachiever.

Which one would I take?

That’s the funny thing: there isn’t really a winner.

If Slate actually delivers a usable electric pickup for around $26,400, it’ll be incredibly compelling for people who don’t mind supplying some of the creature comforts themselves. I know a lot of people who would find the bare-bones approach appealing.

The Ford looks like the sensible choice. It should offer the familiar conveniences people expect from a modern vehicle without wandering into luxury-truck pricing.

And the TELO?

That’s for someone who looks at a normal pickup and says, “This is nice, but could you shrink it 30 percent without removing any of the useful stuff?”

All three are taking different roads toward the same destination: making electric trucks smaller, cheaper and less ridiculous.

And frankly, I’m happy to see it.

— N

The last question comes from a fan who is bothered by BMW’s marketing in the new Spider-Man movie.

Q (Via Facebook): RE: BMW tried to ruin Spider Man?

I just sawSpider-Man: Brand New Day and it was really good. Maybe the best of all the Spider-Man movies out there, except for everything Andrew Garfield did because he’s the best. Anywho, did you see all of the gratuitous shots of new BMWs in the movie? I hear that there’s even some advertising BMW is using from Spider-Man inside their own cars. Great way to mess up a good movie, BMW. I would say they should stick to cars but look what they did to MINI.

– Colestia (H/H)

Image: BMW

A: Loved the movie too, but BMW… suup bruh?

BMW pushed a full-screen promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day onto the Control Display of eligible cars (built after July 2020, running OS 7 and up). It starts as an unavoidable banner when you fire up the car. Tap it and you get a 19-second animated spectacle complete with music and synchronized ambient lighting. No skip button on the banner. Just pure, unskippable cinematic joy… whether you asked for it or not.

Owners are pissed.

The kicker? BMW had previously sworn it would never turn the cabin into advertising real estate. In 2023, a company exec declared the screen “a private space.” Apparently that private space just got sublet to Sony for a $309 million marketing blitz.

So congratulations, BMW owners. Your car is now a billboard with leather seats. With great power comes great responsibility… to sit through the ad, AND bear witness to the obvious placement of the iX3, among others, in the film.

No bueno BMW.

Look, at least the movie is cool, right?

— N

Ha ha… made you look!