2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Returns With a 600-Horsepower Twin-Turbo Hurricane Straight-Six

(Images: Stellantis | Dodge)

Even though it’s not packing a V8, this new Dodge Charger Super Bee packs 115 more horses than its predecessor.

Dodge has been doing some serious teasing over the past couple weeks, and it’s time for the big reveal: the new Charger Super Bee. We know leading up to Friday’s unveiling that it would arrive packing the most powerful version of the automaker’s new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine to date. Now, though, we know exactly how much power we’re talking about: 600 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque.

That nets a 50-horsepower gain on the existing Charger Scat Pack, thanks to a host of changes to the high-output Hurricane. It gets larger 56 millimeter Garrett turbochargers, for a start. Beyond that, those turbos deliver an impressive 30 psi of boost and spool harder than the Scat Pack, which Dodge says gets you to peak torque at 3,000 RPM, while maintaining that level all the way up to near-redline at 5,900 RPM. The new Super Bee also has tweaked turbocharger and exhaust tuning, as well as better airflow to improve cooling and sustained output during repeated acceleration runs. Gee, I wonder what Dodge had in mind there.

Speaking of drag races, the Super Bee also gets larger, reinforced half-shafts Dodge says are 10% stronger. As a result of all the power and power-adjacent upgrades, including revised Launch Control and Track Mode operation, the Charger Super Bee manages a 0-60 sprint in 3.6 seconds (to the old LX-generation Super Bee’s 4.5), and the quarter-mile in 11.8 seconds (to 12.4), according to Dodge’s stated estimates.

It’s not just more power the 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee brings to the table, either. You also six-piston Brembo brake calipers with 16-inch rotors, with a pair of four-piston calipers at the back. Ddodge says this brake setup provides three times better brake fade resistance against the other Sixpack models, and double the performance of the previous-generation SRT Charger models. There’s 50% better cooling capacity by way of the aerodynamic upgrades, and you also get a set of sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires wrapped around 20-by-11 inch forged wheels. Those tires measure out to 305/35-ZR20 at all four corners, by the way, so there’s plenty of rubber to put that power down.

Finishing up the performance changes over the other Charger Sixpack models, the Super Bee futher gets a new dual-valve adaptive damping system to provide better control and sharper handling. While we’ve yet to give the Super Bee a full shakedown, that sort of upgrade to help keep the new Charger’s heft in check (along with the beefier brakes) is a welcome addition.

Taking a closer look at the 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee

The new Super Bee Launch Edition gets a range of aesthetic updates to set it apart from the rest of the existing Charger lineup, as well. Three exclusive colors come to this model: Sucker Punch, Shady and Diamond Black. You can also get the bodyside stinger graphics in gloss black or Sucker Punch to offset the primary color, and you get a set of gloss black wheels and Hyper Lime brake calipers.

Inside, you get a set of high-back cloth sport seats with embroidered Super Bee logos on the headrests, and Sour Lemon accent stitching. Just like on the exterior, you also get a Super Bee logo on the instrument panel.

When is it coming and how much will it cost?

The new 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition will arrive later on this year. Dodge says it will be a “limited-production” model, though it did not yet specify exactly how many examples it will build.

At this point in time, we don’t know exactly how much the Super Bee will cost. We will have those details closer to when the order books open, though it’s obvious you’re looking at a higher bill than the $61,985 Charger Scat Pack Plus. If I had to guess, I’d imagine the Super Bee would land somewhere around the $70,000 to $75,000 mark, though to be clear that is not corroborated by official numbers yet. That’s just a bit more than the Scat Pack, and a bit less than an optioned-up Charger SRT Hellcat. Like the other Charger Sixpack models, though, you will be able to get it as either a two-door coupe or four-door sedan.