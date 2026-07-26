Ask Nathan: Future RVs and Is the Kia K5 GT-Line Worth the Money?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

We’re about to get a taste of the RVs of the future?

What’s a good $30K car I’d recommend?

The first question comes from a longtime fan who’s hoping to see what RVs of the future will look like.

Q (Via Facebook): RE: What will RV’s of the future be like?

Yo Nathan, it’s been a while.

I just got back from being overseas for nearly a year. One of the things I wanted to talk to you about was how different the RV the recreational vehicle market is there. Because I look at it as something so superior to what we have here in the United States.

It’s not that anything they have is better, it’s just that most of the stuff they have a smaller. This makes sense in Asia and Europe, but I don’t see any reason why smaller recreational vehicles can’t do well here. It’s just because like everything else Americans are used to making things super sized.

I think that kind of sucks because gas is so damn expensive right now. So I was wondering if you might have an Idea of RVs becoming smaller and maybe even less expensive?

One of the things I’ve learned about RVs is that they lose their value so quickly most of the time that it makes absolutely no sense to buy a new one. But then I see some people will hold onto them for a year or two and then claim they’re basically new and then try to screw you with ridiculous pricing. It’s like that everywhere, I get it.

Anyway, I was wondering what your take is on future motorhomes. I know you did a story on it a little while back, but I wanted to know if your thoughts have changed since there have been a few new vehicles that have popped out. Anything you’re gonna be testing soon? Curious about that too. I know the guys tested a really cool Nissan frontier that was built for overlanding. That was a cool video! Anyway, I hope you and yours are doing well.

— O. Stephen

A: Good question!

It’s funny that you mentioned RVs because we recently covered the Overland Expo in Flagstaff, Arizona, and another Overland Expo event is coming up in Colorado. One trend I’ve noticed among U.S. consumers is the growing popularity of off-road-capable motorhomes, adventure trailers, and even lifted, overland-style camper vans.

The interesting thing is that image often seems to matter just as much as functionality.

Don’t get me wrong. The idea of owning an off-road adventure vehicle is undeniably cool. But the reality is that only a small percentage of owners will ever venture far beyond a maintained dirt road. Many buyers would probably be better served by a motorhome or trailer designed for comfort, efficiency, and long-distance travel rather than extreme off-road capability.

It’s always a balancing act. Predicting exactly what buyers will want five or ten years from now is nearly impossible. One thing I am confident about, though, is this: if it looks adventurous, people are much more likely to buy it than something that looks ordinary. That’s simply human nature.

One prediction I am beginning to walk back involves electric pickup-based RVs and overlanding rigs. I’m not saying they’re going away, but development has definitely slowed. Just like the EV market as a whole, manufacturers have become much more cautious. My hope is that we’ll eventually see more affordable electric truck platforms that make adventure vehicles accessible to a much larger audience. Maybe.

Because (let’s be honest) the idea that you need to spend a quarter of a million dollars to take your family camping is more than a little depressing.

I also completely agree with your point about buying a used RV instead of a new one. Prices on many new motorhomes have become astronomical, and manufacturers know people are willing to pay a premium for the latest layouts and features. Of course, if you want something built exactly the way you want it, ordering new is often your only option. There’s also the added benefit of a factory warranty, and in the RV world, that can be worth quite a bit.

That brings me to one final point, and I think it’s an important one – quality.

I recently spoke with several RV industry experts who pointed out something many buyers don’t realize. Quite a few modern RVs are built using inexpensive materials and components that are designed to last just beyond the warranty period. I’m not talking about the chassis or the drivetrain. I’m referring to the cabinets, plumbing fixtures, furniture, hardware, seals, and other components that make up the living space.

If you buy one of these used, there’s a good chance you’ll end up replacing a surprising number of those items.

On the other hand, companies that build RVs using marine-grade or aircraft-grade materials typically produce coaches that hold up much better over time. The craftsmanship is noticeably better, but so is the price tag. As with most things, you get what you pay for.

Hopefully that gives you a better idea of where I think the market is headed. Thanks again for the great question. It’s one I’ve been thinking about quite a bit lately, especially after spending time at Overland Expo and seeing where the industry seems to be going.

I may have some nifty stuff to report on in the near future.

Stay tuned!

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants a good car for about 30K.

Q (Via Facebook): RE: A good 30K car?

Is there a car around $30,000 that you would recommend? I was thinking about helping my brother get a new car, and he needs something that gets good mileage, is comfortable enough for my older parents and has a good warranty. He drives a Corolla right now and its has many miles on it. It’s a little too small and he wants something that looks and drives new.

Any ideas?

Sincerely,

– ArmyAmy2010C

A: I am a big fan of the Kia K5 GT-Line.

Here’s the thing. The GT-Line gives you almost all of the attitude of the high-performance GT without making your wallet cry every time you fill it up or pay your insurance bill.

Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 191 horsepower. No, it’s not going to pin your eyeballs to the back of your head, but it’s smooth, reliable, and returns a respectable 29 mpg combined. It’s the same mill I had in my Santa Cruz, and it performed with no issue during my 2-year torture test. If you live somewhere that gets snow or lots of rain, you can even get all-wheel drive, which gives you a little extra confidence when the weather turns ugly.

Now, if you want the full hot rod treatment, the GT gets a 290-horsepower turbo engine that’ll rip to 60 mph in about 5.4 seconds. It’s legitimately quick. The downside? It costs more, drinks more fuel, and your insurance company suddenly becomes very interested in your life choices.

Also, you get a comfortable, well laid out interior with good back seat space. I was very fond of the white leather-like inlays on the seating surfaces. This was on my tester, but other interiors are available. Unfortunately, cooled seats wasn’t part of the picture.

Personally, I think the GT-Line is the sweet spot.

It looks almost identical to the GT with its black 18-inch wheels, sporty styling, available panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, and a cabin that feels much more upscale than the price suggests. Honestly, it looks faster than it actually is… and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Inside, there’s plenty of room for adults, a generous 16 cubic feet of trunk space, and a crisp 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Kia also throws in a healthy dose of driver-assistance tech, so you don’t have to spend luxury-car money to get modern features.

Perhaps the biggest selling point is Kia’s outstanding 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. It’s still one of the best in the business and gives you some extra peace of mind if you’re planning to keep the car for a while.

Sure, there are excellent alternatives. I still think the Honda Accord is one of the best all-around midsize sedans you can buy. But the K5 has a little more swagger. It’s the car that shows up wearing sunglasses while the Accord is already balancing the family budget.

If you want something stylish, comfortable, well-equipped, and reasonably priced, the Kia K5 GT-Line is definitely worth a look. It punches above its weight without punching your bank account in the face.

— N