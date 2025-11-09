Ask Nathan: RVs of the Future and Ford F-150 Lightning vs GMC Sierra EV?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Has Toyota shown us what RV’s of the future will be like?

Help me choose: Ford Lightning or the GMC Sierra EV?

This week’s first question comes from a fan saw the Lexus LS with its six-wheel layout, and wants to know if its even feasible.

Q: RE: One more question about RV’s of the future!

Nathan! Wow I’m going for one more and this time it’s about motorhomes or RV’s of the future. Remember when you went to the Overland Show in California? I remember you saying how impossibly expensive most of the RVs were and that you wished they would try to make things more financially accessible. Totally agree Nathan!

I also agree that overlanding can be as simple and cheap as a backpack and a bicycle camping way out in the woods. People spending stupid money on campers makes me almost sick. I think we can do better, what about you?

— H8BBC

A: Yet another great question!

A majority of the vehicles at these expos are sold in very limited number. Thus, those painfully expensive 4×4 super-campers are only being bought by the financially elite. I tend to think small, especially after seeing what the rest of the world has in mind for overlanding. First, I believe that many will come to the realization that giant RVs/motorhomes/overlanding rigs are just too big to take on certain adventures.

Massive trucks bounding around open tundra is one thing, but getting though tight canyons, narrow passages and technical terrain is an issue for many of these beasts. The idea of going as compact as possible is very appealing to me, and I think that there is an audience here for tiny overlanding. It will still be pricy, but (I feel) it won’t be as cost prohibitive as the current trends.

I believe that downsizing is the future, as is adding range extending powertrains allowing for 400 – 500 miles of useable range. If you want to truly get away, range. size and capability are key. That’s why I came up with that silly rendering above. Sure, it’s a bit extreme, but it encapsulates my image of the (potential) future of RV’s.

— N

The last question comes from Facebook (“Nathan Adlen Journalist”), and it’s coming from a fan who is looking at two pricy electric pickup trucks.

Q: (Via: Nathan Adlen Journalist Facebook) It’s Chuck! I am looking at the Ford Lightning and the GMC Sierra EV!

Hi man. It’s Chuck from the Atlas evet last June! I wanted your opinion about two electric pickup trucks I was looking at. They are both about the same price and they are similarly equipped. I am looking at the Ford Lightning Platinum and the GMC Sierra EV Elevation. They are like about $87,000 which is fine because of my write-offs.

A: (I’m getting more questions from Facebook) Sorry about the delay in my response!

You’re right: they are about the same price, but they are remarkably different trucks. In terms of overall performance, the GMC Sierra comes out on top. It can tow and haul greater amounts, and it has a much longer range. With that being said, the F-150 Lightning is damn impressive, and we have had good experiences with every version we’ve tested – and then some.

Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum (approximately $85,000 with options)

The F-150 Lightning comes with dual electric motor (AWD) which makes 580 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque, that’s with the Extended-Range battery.

the “extended-range” pack is ~131 kWh usable according Ford, and it rated at about 300 miles for the Platinum. Keep in mind: options and add-ons can change the range figures. Normally, the Lightning can tow up to 10,000 lbs (when equipped with the Max Trailer Tow Package), but the Platinum is listed at about 8,500-lbs. Once again, it all depends on the options. Payload hovers around 2,300-lbs.

In my book, the Ford Lightning feels more like a pickup truck, rather than a rolling battery with a bed. Also, it has the Pro Power Onboard system, which is super useful. It’s a little lighter on its toes as well, so there are some real benefits here. Still, the GMC is superior in so many ways.

GMC Sierra EV Elevation (about $86,000 with options)

Not quite at the top of the pecking order, the GMC Serra EV Elevation with the extended range package sits below the AT4 and Denali. Basically, it’s a mid-range model as opposed to Ford’s top-of-the-line Lightning for nearly the same price

Dual motors (AWD) for the Sierra EV line. For the Elevation trim with “Extended Range” battery the output is listed at about 645 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque. Range is about 390 miles with the extended range pack, and it’s rated to two up to 12.500-lbs. Payload is actually a tad bit less than Ford at (approximately) 2,250-lbs.

Some important points:

The GMC’s tech is slightly superior – including its Super Cruise system, over Ford’s Blue Cruise.

It’s said that the F-150 Lightning is less expensive to maintain, modify and repair

The GMC has the Multi-Pro tailgate, and a folding mid-gate, for greater utility

Cutting out options, or going for lower trims shows Ford’s superior value for the dollar

Money no object, the GMC is the clear winner. To me, it feels like an HD truck by comparison, big and heavy. The Ford is an easier vehicle to commute with; at least in L.A. traffic. Rumors surround the F-150 Lightning pointing at its possible retirement in the near future, but nothing’s been announced thus far.

Both trucks are great in their own way, but (personally) I would consider waiting to see how the upcoming Ram 1500 REV performs.

– N