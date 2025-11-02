Ask Nathan: Why Can’t We Have Six-Wheel Drive (Lexus LS Concept), and Helping to Build the Saleen S11 Sports Car?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is something like the Lexus LS six-wheel drive concept feasible?

You can help design the Saleen S11 sports car!

This week’s first question comes from a fan saw the Lexus LS with its six-wheel layout, and wants to know if its even feasible.

Q: RE: Is the Lexus LS Concept with its six-wheel setup production possible?

Nathan! Thanks for featuring my Nissan question last week. It is totally cool that you had to take time to respond.

I have a follow up question because I see that Roman and Tommy are at the Tokyo auto show. You should go one day. Do you ever travel to Asia?

Anyway I was wondering about the Lexus LS concept I saw and the fact that it has six-wheel drive! That is so cool and I wondered why we never see six wheels on production cars? It would mean better traction and better stability. I think I’m right about that.

— H8BBC

A: Good question.

Among the various LS vehicles Lexus debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show (“Mobility Show”), this six-wheel van concept stood out to just about everyone. It is not the first time Lexus used a minivan shape to build a luxury vehicle, but it is the first time to feature six-wheels.

The main reason they used six-wheels? Space.

By using smaller rear wheels, Lexus/Toyota designers were able to mitigate the intrusion of large wheel-arches inside the vehicle. All components, including the rear wheels, are smaller, meaning less space needed to house just about all of the suspension and drive components.

Here’s an excerpt from the unveiling of the LS Concept:

“Lexus has always been about more than just four wheels. We have never shied away from a challenge to discover new products new services new experiences. And now to redefine our flagship. An LS that no longer stands for Luxury Sedan nor Luxury SUV but rather for Luxury Space. Ladies and gentlemen here it is The new LS Concept! (The LS Concept is revealed) I did promise you the future would be about more than four wheels but you probably weren’t expecting six!

“When that door opens you are teleported to a home away from home your own private space a space to truly discover sanctuary.” Six wheels to revolutionize packaging. Maximizing floor space Unhindered access An environment to call your own. Space is freedom And space is privacy. Two commodities that are simply priceless.

In a frenetic world, what greater luxury is there than that? Lexus

Yes, there is a lot of room in this vehicle, enough for all of these interesting, and Japanese-chic bamboo interior enhancements. With this much space, you can maintain comfort for passengers at a much higher level than any sedan, and that’s a fact. The seating positions, head and legroom cannot be matched by any sedan or SUV. Additionally, with those smaller rear wheels, extra weight and stability should be no issue.

There was very little technical information on hand about the LS Concept. I scoured the internet and there were only a few bits here and there, but nothing official from Lexus. One magazine outlet seemed confident that the rear wheels were capable of four wheel steering. They also suggest that, given the layout and the extra space, that this concept must be all-electric. Another outlet insists that its six-wheel drive when needed, and front wheel drive when power and traction are not required.

Production of a six-wheel car

As for production of six-wheel passenger vehicles in the United States: there hasn’t been a car or any minivan that have been mass produced with that kind of setup. Yes, a few trucks and SUVs have been built by aftermarket builders that feature a 6×6 setup, but only a handful have been sold.

One of the many reasons must be attributed to additional drag. Usually, the more wheels on the ground, the more drag you create. In addition, could you imagine a day when you have to rotate tires, or replace them? That’s harsh, to say the least; and forget about carrying spare tires – that defeats the whole purpose of the design. For most automakers, six-wheels makes little sense. Large trucks are the exception, and a majority of the reason boils down to load capacity.

At the same time, there are some supremely cool advantages to having six-wheels, like you mentioned. If you look at the Tyrell Formula 1 (P34) race car, it had four small tires, and two large ones. It proved excellent in cornering, with outstanding grip, but that extra drag did it little good. There was some success, but it’s limitations after some updates and rule changes made for a short career. 6×6 off-road vehicles are cool for maximum traction over obstacles. The ability to transfer power to six chunks of rubber in the rough means powering over obstacles is that much easier. Unfortunately, it usually means less maneuverability, economy and a lot of extra weight.

Production – for real?

None of this means I’m against the idea of a six-wheel production vehicle like the Lexus LS Concept; as a matter of fact, I think this design would be epic if used in something more attainable for the general pubic, like the next generation Toyota Sienna? Yup, how about a Sienna XL? Ohhhh…. that would be cool. Like the current Sienna, use a hybrid powertrain, with a majority of the power going to the front wheels, but reserve battery power for electric motors leading to the rear wheels. Sure, it would probably be less efficient, and you would need six (heavy) run-flat tires to ensure that spares are not as needed. Still, the idea would be kind of cool – no?

As it is, Lexus seems to be keen to build something like this. If that’s the case, I pray to the car gods to bring one of these here.

— N

p.s. I have been to Asia before, mainly China. One day I’ll make it out to Japan and Korea.

The last question comes from a friend who shared this press release about the Saleen S11, and how you can be a part of its production.

Q: Saleen S11 design concept will be on display at the Le May museum.

(Summarized) This is a chance for the public to contribute to the design of the upcoming Saleen S11 sports car.

— DP

A: This is epic – the Saleen S11 looks amazing, and I can’t wait for production to start!

I have yet to visit, and so I am regurgitating the press release below about the S11, its display and the man behind the vehicle Steve Saleen. Visitors to LeMay – “America’s Car Museum,” will be treated to a glimpse of America’s next supercar. At the culmination of the museum’s newest exhibition, “The Birth of the American Supercar,” guests are greeted by a surprise centerpiece: a full-scale clay model and detailed design sketches of the Saleen S11, the long-awaited successor to the legendary Saleen S7.

The S11 represents more than just the next model in Saleen’s lineup, it signals the rebirth of the American supercar in the company’s boldest form yet. Presented as a full-scale clay model surrounded by design sketches, the S11’s sweeping lines and aggressive stance hint at the marque’s heritage while embracing modern aerodynamics and technology.

While full technical specifications remain under wraps, the S11 is being positioned as the spiritual successor to the S7, the car that cemented Saleen’s reputation as a world-class manufacturer capable of rivaling (and surpassing) Europe’s best. True to the brand’s character, the S11 is promised to be “one louder” a tongue-in-cheek nod to the company’s commitment to performance and individuality. The Spinal Tap reference is epic.

“It’s an honor to debut our S11 design at LeMay – America’s Car Museum, and gives us an opportunity to hear from American supercar fans at the exhibit and around the world with a special ‘American Idle’ voting opportunity. Throughout the year, we’ll present design choices to participating enthusiasts, and they can choose design details that will end up in our final product.” Steve Saleen

The S11 display will feature a special crowd-sourcing opportunity, where attendees will be able to choose elements of the final exterior and interior designs. That means that you get a chance to be part of a radical, new design. As a huge fan of Saleen, that is an amazing opportunity.

– N

