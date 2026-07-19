Ask Nathan: 2028 Honda Ridgeline & Honda Odyssey News and Restomod Cost?

Image: ND Adlen and AI

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is Honda doing anything with their Odyssey and what’s up with the Ridgeline?

It’s painful to build your own restomod.

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know about the upcoming, revised 2027 Honda Ridgeline and info about the Honda Odyssey.

Q (Via Facebook): RE: Is there anything new about the 2027 Honda Ridgeline and what’s going on with the anchient Odyssey?

I want to know if there is anything new about the 2027 Honda Ridgeline and the Honda Odyssey? Maybe Honda is gun shy after taking some licks after their billions of dollars EV debacle? I hope they don’t try to build an electric one! A hybrid would make more sense right? Also tell me why Honda is killing development of the Odyssey? Is it because of that tragically horrible film?

— Anonymous

A: I have to disagree with you, at least a little.

There’s no question Honda’s EV strategy stumbled and cost the company some momentum. But we’re also talking about one of the most adaptable automakers in the world. This is a company that builds everything from motorcycles and robots to aircraft and even rockets. When Honda realizes it’s headed down the wrong path, they have a history of regrouping and changing direction quickly. That’s what I think we’re seeing now. It’s more of a strategic reset than a halt in product development.

As for the Ridgeline, Honda has indicated that the truck will only be on hiatus for about 18 months. That’s actually a fairly short turnaround for what is expected to be a significant redesign of an important model.

I do agree with you on one point: a hybrid powertrain makes perfect sense. Honda’s hybrid systems have proven themselves in vehicles like the Accord and CR-V, so extending that technology to the Ridgeline seems like the logical next step. That said, a pickup has very different demands than a crossover or sedan. Honda will need plenty of testing to ensure the system is durable enough for towing, hauling, and off-road use.

There are also a few interesting rumors floating around. One suggests the next Ridgeline could offer multiple powertrain options, including an updated version of the Pilot’s V6 alongside a hybrid setup. If that’s true, it’s possible Honda could retain a mechanical all-wheel-drive system, preserving the capability that Ridgeline owners appreciate while improving efficiency. Until Honda makes an official announcement, though, that’s still speculation.

What about the Honda Odyssey?

That’s a different story altogether.

I haven’t seen anything credible suggesting the Odyssey will be refreshed alongside the Ridgeline. In fact, everything I’ve seen points to the current Odyssey continuing largely unchanged for several more years, with no major redesign expected before the end of the decade… 2030.

That said, if Honda does introduce a new hybrid powertrain for the Ridgeline, it would make perfect sense to eventually adapt that technology for the next-generation Odyssey. A more efficient and more powerful hybrid minivan would be a compelling package.

I do think Honda has let the Odyssey linger a bit too long while rivals have become more advanced and, in some cases, more appealing. Even so, it’s still a strong seller because it continues to excel where it matters most. It drives exceptionally well for a minivan, has a practical interior that’s still competitive in the segment, and remains a favorite among many families. It may not lead every category anymore, but it’s still a very competitive vehicle.

Stay tuned. Honda appears to be on the verge of making several significant product announcements, and as soon as they do, we’ll have articles, videos, and analysis covering all of it.

— N

The last question comes from a fan who was astonished by the sheer price of properly setting up their restomod.

Q (Via Facebook): RE: Building my dream restomod.

Hi Nathan! I wanted to thank you for covering ICON. I hope that I might be able to buy one of their Toyota projects. One day, I would love to restore an older FJ55 and make it the ultimate overlander. Problem is that my build would be like 300-thousand dollars. That’s crazy!

I wanted to build and coat a new steel frame, add a diesel powertrain, and upgrade the interior. If I go through secondary shops to build this up, it will cost an arm and a leg.

If you want to do it right, you have to spend a lot of money!

– Suni Sunny

A: Yes, it costs a lot to do it right.

The moment you decide to re-engineer a classic, swap in a modern powertrain, and make it drive like a new vehicle, your wallet starts looking for the nearest exit.

My old friends at ECD Auto Design (formerly East Coast Defender) build some incredible machines. Their Chevy K5 Blazer restomods start around $245,000, and that’s just the admission price. Since every build is bespoke, the final bill depends on your choice of engine, interior materials, suspension, electronics, and just how wild your imagination gets.

ICON 4×4 plays in a similar arena, but takes the engineering to another level. Their trucks aren’t just beautifully restored, they’re reimagined from the ground up, with countless hours of custom fabrication and engineering that make them feel ready for SEMA the moment they roll out the door.

ICON 4X4 ‘s C10. Based on the 2026 Chevrolet 1500 4X4 platform.

Not my Jimmy, but identical in every way.

For a typical ground-up restomod, here’s where the money goes:

Donor vehicle: $5,000 to $100,000+

Body restoration and rust repair: $20,000 to $80,000

Paint: $15,000 to $40,000

Modern engine or EV conversion: $10,000 to $50,000+

Transmission and drivetrain: $5,000 to $20,000

Suspension and steering: $5,000 to $20,000

Brakes: $3,000 to $10,000

Wiring and electronics: $5,000 to $20,000

Interior: $10,000 to $40,000

Wheels and tires: $2,000 to $8,000

Fabrication and miscellaneous work: $10,000 to $50,000

ICON 4X4

That puts a realistic total at:

Driver-quality build: $100,000 to $175,000

High-end professional build: $200,000 to $350,000

Show-quality, SEMA-caliber build: $400,000 to well over $1 million

Popular engine choices include GM LS and LT V8s, Ford’s Coyote 5.0, Mopar’s Hellcat or Hurricane engines, and even EV conversions if you’re willing to spend the extra money.

The biggest expense isn’t the parts. It’s the labor. A proper frame-off restomod can consume 2,000 to 5,000 hours of skilled work. At shop rates of $100 to $200 an hour, labor alone can easily reach $200,000 to $500,000.

ICON 4X4

Doing it yourself, and being smart will save you a bundle.

Like anything else, doing it yourself will save you thousands. Years ago, I built up my own 1990 GMC Jimmy (GMT400 platform) and did my best to source good used parts, rebuild with new ones when needed, and hire mechanics when things got complicated. It was a long process, but I was able to build a sweet ride for about $20,000, including the donor vehicle. I was able to get a few thousand dollars more for it when it was sold… and I wish I had never sold it.

With that being said, it SUCKED.

I hated all the burnt weekends, sliced knuckles, and hours of disappointment. It cost me time at work, at home, and socially. When it was finally finished, I had a ton (hundreds) of hours invested on my own, and spent bucks having mechanics help me out. In the end, despite the modest profit, I lost money.

When all is said and done, it all depends on your budget, skill, and perseverance.

Good luck!

– N