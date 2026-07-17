Honda Officially Discontinues the Prologue After 2026, Reducing Its U.S. EV Lineup to Zero

(Images: Honda)

Honda’s banking on a hybrid-heavy lineup instead of launching a range of fully electric vehicles — at least for now.

Back in January 2024, Honda launched the then-aptly named Prologue as a taster for an expanding portfolio of electric vehicles. Times change, though, and so has the automaker’s plans. After canning the built-in-Ohio 0 Series EVs before they even hit production (as well as the closely related Acura RSX), Honda is officially pulling the plug on the Prologue as well, after three years on the market. That means, as of the 2027 model year, you will have precisely no options for a fully electric car when you visit your local Honda dealer here in the U.S.

“Honda will conclude sales of the Prologue later this year, following completion of the 2026 model year,” a company spokesperson told CarBuzz. While the car itself is going away, the company will continue to support service and warranty requests into the future.

Both the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX were based around the same GM platform as the Chevrolet Blazer EV. Ultimately, the two automakers dropped plans to co-develop EVs beyond this initial batch, so it’s not really surprising that the Prologue is following the ZDX into the history books. (GM, for its part, will continue to build the Blazer EV, as it hasn’t made any indication to the contrary at time of writing.)

While the ZDX didn’t make a huge splash in Acura’s portfolio, Honda actually did fairly well with the Prologue over its three-year run. Since launch, dealers shifted a respectable 82,448 units. Still, as the company rejigs its ambitions to lean more heavily toward hybrids here in the U.S., there’s not really any runway for the Prologue to get a second generation, and it doesn’t make much sense to keep a “Prologue” going with no follow-up act.

Honda does still participate in the EV space in other markets. It sells electric models in the Japanese market, as well as over in Europe and China. It remains to be seen whether the automaker will take another crack at EVs here in the U.S. — market conditions, consumer sentiment and political support would need to shift to make a compelling case, I suspect — but we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next few years following the Prologue’s demise.

While the Honda Prologue made a strong case as the best value among the Blazer-esque SUVs, we’ve had a bit of a checkered run with the brand’s first mass-market EV, as you can see in the video below: