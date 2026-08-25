2027 Chevrolet Traverse ‘Evolves’ the Top-End High Country Trim

Changes are coming to the Traverse High Country first, before the next-gen Silverado hits dealers later this year

(Images: General Motors | Chevrolet)

High Country is Chevrolet’s most luxurious offering, and it’s getting a new look for 2027.

If you’re shopping among the plethora of three-row family crossovers on the market, you’ll see certain versions billed as the luxury option. Ford has Platinum, for example, while GMC has Denali and Chevrolet has High Country. With the latest 2027 Chevy Traverse High Country, the brand is debuting a fresh look for its most prestigious trim line.

Now, fundamentally the 2027 Traverse isn’t changing a huge deal from what you’ve been able to buy over the past few years. The High Country badge itself is getting a new look, however, with single-level ‘High Country’ font split by a small mountain badge, rather than the chrome two-level badge it had before. You’ll see the new look on the doors and the tailgate, while the grille gets a new Tritan Satin finish.

Inside, the 2027 Chevy Traverse High Country gets a new set of Jet Black seats with Natural Tan accents. That tan continues to the seatbelts, the debossed headrests and real wood trim.

A subtle, but family-minded interior change for the latest Traverse is the inclusion of an interior camera on High Country and RS trims. That allows drivers to check on the kids or pets a bit easier, without having to take their eyes as far off the road. A new Surround Vision Recorder also uses the Traverse’s built-in 360-degree camera (again, on trims where it’s available like the High Country) to capture video when the vehicle is on, or save recording footage that automatically records if someone trips the alarm.

All versions of the 2027 Chevy Traverse still pack a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, putting out 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing for the 2027 Traverse starts at $42,795 for the base, front-wheel drive LT (same as 2026). The AWD-only Z71 comes in at $51,095 ($200 higher), while the RS is on the higher end at $57,795 ($400 higher).

Right at the top of the stack, the Traverse High Country demands at least $58,095, which is $1,000 higher than the outgoing 2026 version.

Production for the 2027 Chevy Traverse will begin at GM’s Lansing Delta Township in Michigan next month.