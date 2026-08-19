2027 Nissan Sentra Adds a New Midnight Edition Option Without Bumping Up Prices Too Much

The Sentra gets a little more expensive at the low-end, but all prices still come in under $30K

(Images: Nissan)

The 2027 Nissan Sentra gets a few quality of life improvements as well as a Midnight Edition package.

Coming off its major overhaul for this model year, the 2027 Nissan Sentra comes in with relatively few changes on the menu. That said, it does still bring notable improvements to the table, while adding a new option and keeping prices in check. Even at the base end, Nissan’s compact sedan comes in less expensive than the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic, while giving you a little bit more for your money.

For the upcoming model year, pricing for the 2027 Nissan Sentra now starts at $24,135 for the base S (including $1,245 destination). That’s about $290 more than last year. From there, you still move up through the ($24,835) SV, SR ($26,235) and SL ($29,235) trims.

Across the board, all Sentra models still come with a 2.0-liter engine delivering 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is also still your only transmission, though Nissan says it has further updated the unit to deliver “a smoother and more linear acceleration profile”. Now, the power level we’re talking about here still doesn’t make this new Sentra a sports car. That said, hopefully the changes make it a bit more pleasant during the day-to-day commuter beat (we’ll test that out when we get our hands on a 2027 model).

The Midnight Edition returns to the new Sentra, as a $650 package on the top-end SR. That gets you 18-inch black alloy wheels, a two-tone roof, black badging and black trim around the windows. For the rest of the lineup, Nissan updated the wireless charging solution to the new Qi2 charging standard, improving both the charging performance and cooling efficiency compared to older inductive chargers out there.