2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport X Could Just Be the Best of the Bunch: Review

(Images: TFL Studios | Zach Butler)

Chevrolet is rolling out a new LS6 V8 for the Stingray and Grand Sport/Grand Sport X models — and it’s a beast.

It’s not every day Chevy rolls out a new small-block V8, but that’s exactly what it’s doing for 2027. Specifically, we’re getting a new 6.7-liter ‘Gen 6’ incarnation of the iconic engine in the latest Corvette Stingray, Grand Sport and Grand Sport X, replacing the old LT2 in the former and further expanding the lineup with the latter. Chevrolet invited media out to Georgia to test out all three versions of C8 Corvette powered by the latest LS6 V8, with the mid-mounted engine packing 535 horsepower on its own. Pair it with the 186-horsepower electric motor in the front, as we’ve seen in the former E-Ray and the ZR1X, and you get a Corvette with a whopping 721 horsepower.

But who’s really hanging on the edge of their seats to hear about that electric motor, really? Regardless of which entry to mid-range Corvette you go for, the heart of the beast truly is that new LS6. With the aforementioned 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque on tap, this is the most potent naturally aspirated factory V8 in current production, and we have a longer-form interview with powertrain engineer Mike Kociba on how this engine evolved from the Gen 5 small block that powered both the C8 and C7 Corvettes.

Beyond boosting the displacement to a meaty 409 cubic inches, the new 6.7-liter LS6 packs forged internals across the board, from pistons to connecting roads and the crankshaft. Chevy’s engineers redesigned the heads with water jackets that provide better and more targeted cooling around hot spots like around the spark plugs and exhaust valves, as well as updated the oiling system (though it is still a dry sump setup) and fuel delivery by using both port and direct injection to slightly improve efficiency and meet emissions standards. Efficiency is a key element of the LS6, as it now uses a 13.0:1 compression ratio. The new Corvette engine still uses cylinder deactivation to switch between four- and eight-cylinder modes, but the LS6 has stronger lifters and springs to (hopefully) improve reliability over GM’s past V8s.

The Corvette Grand Sport X packs an electric motor up front for more power and all-wheel drive capability, while the regular Grand Sport sticks with the V8 on its own.

The Grand Sport X brings the most to the table among LS6-powered Corvettes…if you can afford it.

Both on the road and on the track, the 2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport X makes its case as the best all-rounder. That is, if you can stomach the price tag. The X will set you back $23,700 (or a starting price of $112,195 for the coupe) over a base Grand Sport.

Thanks to that electric motor in the front with 186 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, you do get a few extra tricks to help out that V8 sitting behind the seats. Chevy’s push-to-pass feature, operated by using the left-side cruise control toggle on the steering wheel, summons up every bit of juice both powertrains can muster for some astonishingly quick performance either coming out of the corners or on on a straightaway. In fact, the automaker cites a 2.4-second 0 to 60 time under the best conditions using launch control. In the video below, Tommy managed 2.8 seconds, though it’s worth noting that was on an unprepped road, so with those ideal parameters, I’d believe that figure.

What is most remarkable about the X and its sheer power, though, is just how undramatic it can be on the launch. No major tire squeal, no squirrelly moments as the back end breaks loose trying to get all that power down. It just goes like hell, pushing you back into the seats. As standard, the top-end Grand Sport X gets a set of Michelin all-season tires, though you can spec up Pilot Sport 4S tires (275/30-ZR20 up front and 325/25-ZR21 in the rear) with the $500 Sport Performance Package.

Now, if you go for the regular (non-X) Grand Sport, you can go in a more hardcore track-focused direction by way of the $20,695 Z52 Track Performance Package. That will get you many of the features that do come standard on the GSX like Performance Traction Management, carbon ceramic brakes, and the quad-pipe center exit exhaust. More importantly, though, it also gets you a set of even stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires (as were fitted on the cars we drove at Atlanta Motorsports Park). Weirdly, you can’t get the Cup 2Rs on the X.

Is the Grand Sport X worth it over the Grand Sport or Stingray?

There’s a ton going on in the Corvette lineup, with the LS6 offering a new range of choices in the Stingray, Grand Sport and Grand Sport X. While our driving review focused on the GSX as the top end of the new options, there’s also plenty to like about either of the gas-only versions positioned below it.

If you’re looking for a more affordable options, the $73,495 Stingray offers up the same 535 horsepower and range of trim options from 1LT to 3LT, depending on what sort of creature comforts you’re after. Between exterior and interior color options and aero or performance packages, you still get a bewildering number of boxes to tick, even with the “entry-level” model. The Grand Sport builds on the Stingray by offering the more aggressive, widebody configuration like the Z06, as well as aerodynamic, suspension and handling upgrades like Magnetic Ride Control.

Which one is worth it? Honestly, they all have their strengths and offer up an even more satisfying experience over the early C8 models. If it were my money, I would still be perfectly happy with the Stingray, though which one works for you depends on what you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to spend. And even at that $113K-ish price tag, the Grand Sport X offers up thrills and everyday-friendly features for less than half the MSRP of a ZR1X.

Check out more with Tommy’s full driving review and our walkarounds below: