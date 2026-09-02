The Facelifted 2027 Lexus NX Goes Hybrid-Only, With the PHEV Picking Up DC Fast-Charging Capability

(Images: Lexus)

The updated 2027 Lexus NX drops the gas-only powertrain, but the PHEV gets a few more tricks up its sleeve.

Over the years, Toyota has slowly been shifting its model lineups toward all-hybrid setups, and Lexus has been no exception. Take the 2027 Lexus NX lineup, which loses its standard 350 model to go purely with the NX350h and the NX450h+ plug-in hybrid. Much like the new Camry or the (non-EV) Lexus ES, any new NX you buy will now pack extra electric oomph. Speaking of ‘oomph’, the PHEV should actually get a bit more power in its latest iteration.

Starting off with styling, though, the 2027 Lexus NX range gets an updated front end, with its spindle grille integrating more subtly into the surrounding features. The headlights, on the other hand, get a more prominent look thanks to new trim that cuts down into the lower fascia. The side profile is more or less unchanged — the current-gen NX is only a few years old, after all — though the back end gets a fresh set of taillights with a distinctive ‘L’ shape that cuts toward the full-width LED light bar. The Lexus lettering on the tailgate is illuminated, while you get that same badging (rather than the stylized L of yesteryear) on the steering wheel.

Under the hood, the 2027 Lexus NX more or less gets the same hybrid options as before. The company doesn’t go into much detail on the NX350h, suggesting that model will pack about the same 240 horsepower from its 2.5-liter engine and electric motors as before. The PHEV, however, gets a new lithium-ion battery that offers up 8% more output and a 30% bump in capacity. That means you should get about 40 miles on a charge (per EPA specs), and about 322 horsepower. Those figures predictably put it closer to the equally new Toyota RAV4 PHEV, though the RAV4 gets up to 54 miles on a charge…so I am a little puzzled why the NX doesn’t manage nearly that far. The NX450h+ does now get DC fast-charging capability, though, so that helps.

Lexus says it has also updated a new cross-member and stiffened other parts of the chassis, while also offering more rigid suspension mounts and new dampers to smoothen out jarring bumps. Engineers also tweaked the steering system and the brakes to stabilize yaw and body roll through corners using “subtle” inputs during sudden lane changes or other think-fast maneuvers.

Looking inside the new NX

As far as its interior is concerned, the 2027 Lexus NX cribs the new ES as far as its overall look. There’s a new steering wheel and updated IP, with the latter getting a 14-inch touchscreen display. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster sits directly in front of the driver, while you also get new HVAC vents and a revised center console layout. You might notice the volume and tuning knobs from the old car are gone, though Lexus does still incorporate a volume wheel between the touch-sensitive climate buttons. For the most part, though, you’ll be working with that infotainment screen. Our experience with the ES was fairly positive with the system being responsive, so hopefully that continues to be the case here.

The 2027 Lexus NX further packs Lexus Safety System+ 4.0, which further adds driver assistance features to the overall experience. The automatic emergency braking is front and center with pedestrian detection, while you also get standard automatic high-beams, lane departure alert with steering assist, road sign assist and Toyota’s Proactive Driving Assist, which aims to keep your car a certain distance from the car in front or help out with braking and steering support.

When will the latest NX go on sale?

We don’t have an exact launch date for the 2027 Lexus NX just yet, other than a statement that it will be available “across global markets” by the end of the year.

the current NX350h will set you back $46,570, so somewhere in that ballpark should be the new baseline for this 2027 model. Keep in mind, Lexus is dropping the gas-powered NX350, so that may shift the pricing structure a bit. Ironically, the hybrid is actually less expensive than the gas model for 2026, so we (fortunately) shouldn’t see a massive price hike from the automaker’s decision to go for a full-hybrid lineup. Through its existing trim stack, it’s already sort of nudging people to take the hybrid in the first place.

Despite the shift to a completely electrified range, the 2027 Lexus NX will continue to offer Premium, Premium+, F Sport and Luxury trims, so you’ll have some choices to make when it does land in showrooms in the next couple months.