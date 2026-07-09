We Just Traded In Our GMC Canyon AT4X…Did We Make a MASSIVE Mistake?

(Image: TFL Studios)

After a full year with the GMC Canyon AT4X, it’s time to say goodbye.

Each year, the TFL team cycles through dozens of long(ish)-term cars and trucks, and now it’s time to say goodbye to another one. We’ve had the 2025 GMC Canyon AT4X for a full year, and while it’s been a great off-road rig, time waits for no one, and now we have another new tester to run though its paces for you guys over the coming months. Enter (badly choreographed drumroll here)…the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392!

If you’ve followed the sites or channels for a little while, then you’ll know full well this is far from our first Jeep. So, why do we have another one? What makes this one special isn’t just that it’s a Wrangler, but it’s packing the most badass powertrain you can get in Jeep’s iconic off-roader: the 6.4-liter Hemi V8. Packing 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, this rig can blast from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds, and sound pretty damn good doing it, too.

Of course, the whole point of a Wrangler is not to be a speed machine, but rather to be the best trail-tackling rig around. Here, at least on paper, you effectively get the best of both worlds. Like your loaded Rubicon, you still get the front and rear lockers. You still get the electronic sway bar disconnect. You still get 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch all-terrains, and you get a 4.56 rear axle ratio. Is it great for fuel economy? Absolutely not. But that sort of rear end paired to the low-end grunt of that Hemi V8 should make this a beast that, at least to some people, justifies its $81,990 price tag.

That’s a huge amount of money for a Wrangler, of course, but there are a couple things to keep in mind. First, we’ll be doing the full battery of tests (both on and off-road) to give you a full scope of what this car’s like to live with over the coming months. Another thing is that dealers are already shaving thousands of dollars off that MSRP…tacitly acknowledging the “suggested” retail price is still on the high side. That said, at least it’s not the $108,475 the so-called Final Edition Wrangler 392 commanded a few years back. If you want ridiculous, that‘s your benchmark.

Since publishing our initial video, I’ve seen a fair few comments of “waiting for it to blow up”. While we don’t typically delve super deep into reliability, mainly since we don’t own these vehicles long enough to really speak to how it will hold up over 5-10 years with authority, you know we’ll update you guys on everything that happens — good and bad — in the upcoming video series.