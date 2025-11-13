Jeep Keeps the Hemi Rolling With the 2026 Wrangler 392 Moab — And It Doesn’t Cost As Much As You Think

This is the first of 12 monthly debuts for the brand, so expect more special models in 2026

Jeep is kicking off a year of special editions with a fitting model: the Wrangler 392 Moab.

When Fox Factory Vehicles debuted a special V8 Wrangler geared toward members of our Armed Forces, one element stuck out more than any others. “Huh, that $69,995 price tag for a 392 is pretty dang reasonable,” I thought. And wouldn’t you know it? The 2026 Jeep Wrangler 392 Moab, a model that keeps the V8 kicking for the general public, is way more appropriately priced than previous model years, where getting Jeep’s iconic off-roader with a similarly iconic Hemi would set you back six figures (at least by the official MSRP). Yikes.

Well, V8 fans can rejoice a bit, because this particular Wrangler — the first of 12 monthly reveals, since Stellantis loves them some special editions — comes in at $81,990 including destination. All right, it’s still not “cheap”, but you do still get all the goodies.

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler 392 Moab brings in the 470-horsepower, 6.4-liter Hemi V8, obviously. Beyond that, you also get 17-inch beadlock capable wheels wrapped in the Rubicon’s typical BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrains, a 4.56:1 rear end, a 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time transfer case, a cold-air intake and a dual-mode exhaust system. A body-color hardtop (Reign purple, in this case), rock rails, mold-in-color fender flares and black tow hooks are also part of the standard package for the 392 Moab.

Inside, you get heated black Nappa leather seats, a premium Alpine audio setup and your standard 12.3-inch touchscreen with built-in navigation. Optional features, Jeep says, includes the Sky One-Touch power top, an 8,000-pound Warn winch and all-weather floor mats.

Should’ve had a V8 (and you still can!)

The good news here, even if you don’t buy the Moab special model, appropriately named for the site of Easter Jeep Safari for 60 years, the Hemi V8 lives on with the 2026 Wrangler lineup. Beyond that, it seems Stellantis’ recent efforts will keep V8s kicking for the foreseeable future, so the report of its death was (clearly) an exaggeration, in hindsight.

Orders for the 2026 Jeep Wrangler 392 Moab are open right now, with the next special edition set to drop — I’m sorry, “airdrop” — on December 12.