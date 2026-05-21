Stellantis Has Huge Plans Including a Jeep Scrambler, New Dodge Models And (Finally!) Chrysler SUVs

(Images: Stellantis)

Stellantis announced major product plans through 2030 during its Investor Day…and there’s a ton to take in.

Each year, automakers pitch their product strategy for the months and years ahead, and today is Stellantis’ turn. As it turns out, there’s quite a bit coming down the product pipeline, including efforts to refresh the entire North American portfolio by 2030. In addition to doing that, we’ll see new models across the core brands in America, including Jeep and Ram. Those two are part of the company’s main focus, the other two being Peugeot and Fiat across Europe. That said, however, we will also see fresh product across the Dodge and Chrysler (gasp!) brands as well.

The charge toward greater market share and return for investors — this is a shareholder event, after all — includes no fewer than 60 new vehicles and 50 refreshes throughout the company’s 14 brands in all global markets where it operates. A new STLA One platform with greater modularity to develop new vehicles is a core component of that drive, as is a host of hybrids (24), plug-in hybrids and range-extended EVs (15) and fully electric models (29). In our market, though, conventional ICE vehicles aren’t going anywhere either, as evidenced by the recent Ram 1500 Rumble Bee debut.

Overall, the company’s end-of-decade plan does confirm earlier reports on how Stellantis will prioritize its wide range of brands. Four brands (Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat) will spearhead the 2030 efforts. Other regional brands (Chrysler, Dodge, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Opel and their affiliated brands) will see rollouts in certain regions. 70% of Stellantis’ substantial 60 billion Euro investment will go toward the four “global brands”, while the rest will get platforms and technology designed around those four brands.

Chrysler is finally getting its long-awaited SUVs

A running conversation among auto journalists is if, not when, Chrysler will ever see any significant product movement…or if Stellantis would finally put it out to pasture. Well, as Dodge brand head Matt McAlear also takes the reins at Chrysler, the brand will get new models under this plan. Not only will it get a new car, but it will actually get three, including SUVs. A new crossover on the modular STLA One platform called the Airflow will make its debut. However, we don’t think it’s terribly likely the car will arrive exactly as Stellantis envisioned the concept in 2022. A lot has changed since then, from leadership to the automaker’s mission focus, but at least something is indeed coming.

Past the Airflow, two variants of the Chrysler “Arrow” will eventually land. The Arrow model itself is something closer to the fastback-style crossover, while the Arrow Cross is more your typical SUV. Stellantis’ STLA One platform targets B-, C- and D-segment vehicles, which in American parlance covers the subcompact to midsize cars and SUVs. So, it seems like the Airflow would be more of your midsize option, while the Arrow/Arrow Cross could be your entry-level utility vehicles.

Dodge is getting another SUV, as well as an SRT Charger variant

While the original Hornet went over in the States like a lead balloon, Dodge isn’t giving up on the small performance car idea entirely. Instead, there’s a new GLH (Goes Like Hell) hatchback model in the roadmap. Essentially, this smacks as more of a reimagining of how the brand should have rolled a so-called small performance model into the fold the first time around. The GLH, a nod toward the old-school Omni GLH of the 1980s, will get a hotter SRT model.

In terms of straight sales volume, the Durango is more or less the backbone of the Dodge right now. It’s not going anywhere, but it will get a much-needed refresh, as reports and UAW white papers have implied over the past few years. The Durango will continue to see some SRT variant in the mix, while the two- and four-door Chargers will have the SRT option as well.

Then, there’s another new sports car in the lineup…the Copperhead will be the brand’s new flagship and, at least indirectly, a successor to the Viper.

Jeep is bringing a new Wrangler Scrambler, as well as refreshes and Trailhawk variants.

Surprisingly, in the grand scheme of things, Jeep is keeping to its tried-and-true for the most part. There looks to be a new Wrangler Scrambler on the way, which effectively offers up a more compact truck than the Gladiator, from what we can make out of the image above. Beyond that, expect performance/SRT-branded variants of that Scrambler, as well as the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer.

There’s one name currently missing from the lineup, and Jeep is quickly working to rectify that: Trailhawk. Now, we pretty much got confirmation at Easter Jeep Safari that the brand is planning an off-road-focused version of the new Cherokee. The Grand Cherokee should see it return as well, while the electric Recon is also a crucial part of Stellantis’ ambitious EV strategy.

What about Ram?

While we’ll get into more details on Ram over on TFLtruck, there is one item that leans a little more toward the car side of matters. A new Ramcharger full-size SUV is in the works, confirming earlier rumblings that the brand cancelled its electric truck and renamed the range-extended EV “Ram 1500 REV” to free up that Ramcharger name. The original Ramcharger was an SUV, so it’s likely we’ll see this new model bear strong resemblance (and probably share components) with the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Outside STLA One, STLA Frame will still exist and underpin that company’s larger vehicles.

Ram is also planning to launch the new Dakota midsize truck in the coming years, as is the SRT variant. The smaller Rampage truck, which is only on sale in South America right now, appears to be in the cards for North America as well. For the moment, it’s unclear if that means the United States will get a small truck to fill out Ram’s lineup from small to large (Rampage -> Dakota -> 1500 -> 2500/3500/4500/5500 HD), but we’ll keep a close eye on that one. New commercial vans, the ProMaster and ProMaster City, fill out the work-focused side of Ram’s lineup.