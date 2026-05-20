JLR and Stellantis Announce a New Car Development Collaboration

It's still in its early stages, but this could develop into a joint venture for the two automakers to build cars

(Image: JLR)

Who had a JLR & Stellantis partnership on their 2026 bingo card?

On Wednesday, Jaguar Land Rover (more commonly JLR) and Stellantis announced a fledgling partnership to collaborate on U.S. product development into the future. For the moment, the two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to that effect, but it’s a crucial first step in what could be a joint arrangement aimed to benefit both companies.

“By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides while remaining focused on delivering the products and experiences our customers love,” said Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa of this announcement. PB Balaji, JLR’s chief executive, echoed the sentiment. However, there’s a key phrase that may underpin what JLR could gain from such a partnership: “Working with Stellantis allows us to explore complementary capabilities in product and technology development that support our long-term growth plans for the U.S. market (emphasis added).”

Officially, the MOU is a non-binding agreement. Much like the prospective Honda/Nissan merger talks, the two companies are exploring ideas that could work to each one’s benefit, but nothing is yet set in stone. As such, we don’t know what specific brands may work themselves into a potential joint-venture, or whether it will translate into new products, or what those new products might be.

What a Stellantis-JLR partnership could mean

As it stands right now, JLR has no manufacturing presence in the United States. This joint venture could be one way for JLR to leverage existing capacity to bypass tariffs, or the two could even invest in jointly building certain cars for the U.S. market under the same roof, like Toyota and Mazda do.

For Stellantis’ part, this could play into the earlier reports of Filosa focusing on “core brands” like Jeep and Ram in the United States. A potential partner like JLR, that builds luxury cars, could ensure it doesn’t have to invest as heavily to keep brands like Alfa Romeo alive for the sake of having some product in the North American market, irrespective of how “competitive” those products are at the moment.

This is a surprising pairing on both sides, especially considering Stellantis has 14 brands on its own plate. Partnerships like those with JLR could also be one way to feed some of those product pipelines, though we will have to wait and see what comes of this. The Honda and Nissan merger discussion I mentioned fell through, and those talks were at a more serious point than what this MOU suggests right now. The memo just means we could see jointly developed products at some point in the future, but that’s not a given. At least not yet.