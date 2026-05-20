The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Goes Electric With 1,153 Horsepower

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe shares its name with the previous model…and that’s about it.

Over the past decade-and-a-half, Mercedes has offered up a flagship sports coupe in the form of either the SLS or, in the more modern iterations, the AMG GT. Nearly all of those cars have been powered by a V8 (with a notable exception I’ll get to in a moment), but that’s not the case with this latest. See, the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has gone fully electric, with crazy horsepower numbers — and even crazier design cues — to show for it.

Let’s start with the looks before we get into the power. The new AMG GT 4-Door EV borrows the more dramatic aesthetic changes from the Concept AMG GT XX. That’s the same concept that continuously ran 24,901 miles around the Nardò ring at 186 mph over the course of seven days and 13 hours. From that concept, we get the new front grille and lighting design, but the seriously crazy part is at the back. The rear fascia is a bit taller loking than the initial concept, but the three distinct brake lights on each side emerge more or less unchanged in production. While the overall profile for this four-door AMG GT looks pretty similar to what came before, the concept carryovers create one of Mercedes’ boldest customer-facing cars in quite awhile…and that’s before getting to the output.

Thanks to an 800-volt lithium-ion battery and three axial flux motors (which is delightfully Back to the Future sounding, isn’t it?), the new GT63 model manages a whopping 1,153 horsepower and 1,475 lb-ft of torque. Sure, the electric AMG GT weighs in at a substantial 5,423 pounds, or just a little bit lighter than a Chevy Tahoe, but it still manages a 0-60 acceleration time of just 2 (yes, two) seconds flat with a 1-foot rollout, according to Mercedes. 0-124 mph (perhaps a more useful figure given the 186 mph top speed), on the other hand, comes up in 6.4 seconds, or about the same amount of time it takes a Volkswagen Jetta GLI to get from 0-60.

Range also lands in the 600+ mile range using the admittedly optimistic WLTP standard, not that you’re really looking at a car like this for its efficiency. Nevertheless, it’s still there, as is up to 600 kW of fast-charging capability. In America, at least, the infrastructure hasn’t caught up to that level just yet, but Mercedes promises a charging time from 10-80% of just 11 minutes on European chargers that can deliver juice that quickly.

Inside, as I’ve all too often said these days, the 2027 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is pretty classic Mercedes. That said, there are some key differences here, like the bank of performance-minded switches canted toward the driver on the center console. What’s really cool about those dials is that they don’t just toggle features on and off. The “AMG Race Engineer Control Unit”, as its called, lets you dial in the throttle response, cornering behavior (including torque distribution) and the traction control for various levels of slip, to suit your liking. The electric AMG GT also gets a range of sound characteristics, including Launch Control, Boost and Showtime modes derived from the AMG ONE.

While the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door doesn’t get a twin-turbocharged V8 this time around, the AMGFORCE Sport+ drive mode setting does simulate the V8 experience, from the sounds down to mimicking the 9-speed Speedshift automatic transmission.

The new AMG GT gets screens aplenty, but it’s not your typical “Superscreen” setup that’s become typical for other Mercedes. Instead, the setup here brings driver-focused information to the driver on the cluster and center display. The passenger gets their own screen, but it’s out on a separate part of the overall dashboard, so it’s not integrated all together under one flat bezel. It’s obviously not as analog as your older school sports cars, but this does at least smack more purposeful to a sports car application than other Mercs manage.

The new AMG GT EV will arrive later this year

While we don’t know exactly how much this car will cost just yet, Mercedes-Benz did announce the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will arrive later this year, at least in its base spec. That’s the caveat if you’re interested: Alongside the AMG63 version, there will be a less powerful ’55’ version that hits showrooms first. The AMG GT55, for its part, still manages 805 horsepower peak output, while getting from 0-60 in 2.4 seconds (again, accounting for a 1-ft rollout).

If you have to have the top-dog 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT63 4-Door, that model will arrive early next year. I suspect we’ll have pricing for both versions sometime this fall, so we’ll post an update when that crucial number is available.

And if you don’t prefer the EV at all, don’t fret: the C192-generation AMG GT 2+2 is still with us, twin-turbo V8 and all.