Jeep Recalls Nearly 62,000 2019-2023 Cherokee SUVs for Potential Loss of Power Problem

(Images: Jeep | Stellantis)

Some 2019-2023 Jeep Cherokees could have an internal defect within their transmissions.

Jeep recently issued a new recall campaign for the last-generation (KL) Cherokee SUV, citing the potential for a failure that could cause a loss of control while driving. Specifically, the two-speed Power Transfer Unit (PTU) can fail, with the automaker aware of one accident and one injury potentially related to the issue within the recall population. This latest effort concerns 61,711 Jeep Cherokee SUVs between the 2019 and 2023 model years.

Apart from possibly losing all motive power, the impacted vehicles could roll away while stationary, despite owners putting the vehicles in Park gear. Of the nearly 62K SUVs in the recall, Stellantis (or, more precisely, FCA US LLC/Chrysler as the automaker’s American division) says about 0.5% actually have a problematic PTU. Vehicles outside the recall population either don’t have a PTU at all, were built with a differently designed unit, or were built before the suspect period. That period concerns vehicles built between December 12, 2018 and February 24, 2023 — the latter date being when the company stopped Cherokee KL production.

This isn’t the first time Jeep has wrestled with this issue, either. Three years ago, it also recalled earlier KL models between the 2014 and 2017 model years for the same issue. In fact, as part of its chronology documenting this new campaign, it referenced the earlier issues with NHTSA campaigns, as well as requests by Canadian transport safety authorities for more information.

Through April 22, the automaker says it is aware of 9 customer assistance records, 387 warranty claims, 5 field reports and 16 other service records related to the issue.

Symptoms before failure and the fix

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drivers may see a “Service 4WD” system message pop up if there is an issue with the transmission’s internal Power Transfer Unit. Noises, vibrations or a noticeable change in drive quality are other signs.

For the moment, FCA US says it is still working on a remedy for the issue, at least as it pertains to this recall. Interim notices, or mailers notifying owners of the problem but not setting up a means to take their vehicles to the dealer to fix just yet, will go out on June 25. Dealers have already been notified of the expanded recall as of May 14.

However, while the company did not include a remedy in this case, it’s likely this latest campaign will track with the previous recalls for the same issue. According to a Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) released in February concerning 2017-2019 Cherokees, dealer technicians are instructed to update the Drivetrain Control Module (DTCM) software, then test drive the vehicle. After the update, if a fault code (DTC C1494-07) appears indicating a Power Transfer Unit fork position failure, then that Cherokee will get a new PTU altogether. If no fault code manifests itself, then the vehicle will be returned to the owner with only the software update.

Owners can check whether their Cherokee is involved in any of the PTU recalls by checking Mopar’s recall website, or the NHTSA’s recall site with their VIN. Those falling under this latest campaign will see either the NHTSA recall number (26V-290) or FCA’s recall number (40D) if your vehicle is one of the 61,711 affected.