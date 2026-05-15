Volkswagen Follows Through on Its 2027 ID.Buzz Relaunch, And There’s Even a Camping-Focused Version

(Images: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen is sticking to its word by re-releasing the ID.Buzz, but with a twist.

A few months ago, VW confirmed the ID.Buzz would take a brief hiatus, foregoing the 2026 model year altogether, as the model faced some headwinds finding buyers. The automaker insisted the model would return for 2027, however, and now it’s making good on that commitment with some more details on what we can expect. In short: The van itself isn’t all that different, but there is a variant some folks may want to jump at.

That model is called the Tourer, and it does what VW vans have been loved for over the decades. It creates a camping platform by way of including a fold-out mattress, some window shades and vents for the front windows, as well as a table and chair for your camping expedition. It is, if you like, something of a modern take on the EuroVan, just without the pop-up roof component. There’s also an Overnight Mode in the software that enable the car to adapt interior and exterior functions (like air conditioning and lights) for camping without trying to power down after a set period. Folks in Europe already know this functionality as the “Good Night Package”, but now it’s making its way to the U.S.-spec van too.

The ID. Buzz Tourer, based on the Pro S 4Motion, gets a retractable tow hitch, captain’s chairs on the second row, an electrochromic roof, Area View (an overhead 360-degree view on the camera system) and 20-inch dark graphite wheels.

What changes does the rest of the ID. Buzz lineup get?

Across the whole ID.Buzz range, Volkswagen is introducing its latest ID.S 6 software setup. The Android-based system is supposed to be snappier to use, while also bringing a refreshed navigation home screen, a new vehicle settings page and easier access to interior features. There’s a new In-Vehicle Premium connectivity suite too, which brings in a new App Store that allows you to install popular streaming apps like YouTube and Spotify. A standard NACS port and one-pedal driving also come to the ID. Buzz for 2027.

For through-and-through Microbus fans, there’s a Candy White over Cherry Red exterior paint option this year, further expanding the nostalgia factor to the Type 2. The top-end Pro S Plus model gets a new 21-inch wheel option.

The updated 2027 Volkswagen ID.Buzz should begin arriving in showrooms later this year.