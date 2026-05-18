2027 Volvo EX60 Lineup Starts Just Under $60,000 — Undercutting the BMW iX3 and Audi Q6 e-tron

(Images: Volvo)

The Volvo EX60 just made its North American debut, and now we know how much most of the range will cost.

Even though the automaker sadly killed off its small EX30 in the U.S. market, Volvo isn’t giving up on electric cars entirely. Instead, it’s focusing upmarket, with the midsize EX60 just making its debut for America. While we will have a full driving review up in a couple days, there is some more information you can mull over now, and that’s how much this latest EV will cost. Volvo is making some bold moves with the EX60, bringing its range into the 300 and 400-plus-mile club, with even the base version promising 307 miles on a charge. With that, this car also rides on the automaker’s latest platform with new electric motors, and also offers up native NACS charging and between 320 kW and 370 kW of charging capability. The starting price: $59,795.

Relatively, that MSRP gives the EX60 about a $3,000 lower entry point than the new BMW iX3, and undercuts the Audi Q6 e-tron by $6,000. Another major rival will be the electric Mercedes-Benz GLC when it arrives in the coming months, while some folks may also cross-shop it against the Rivian R2 and, of course, the Tesla Model Y.

That sort of price (including Volvo’s $1,395 destination fee) gets you the 2027 EX60 P6 model. This version brings a single, rear-mounted electric motor to the equation. With just one motor onboard, you get a solid 369 horsepower with a 0-60 acceleration time in the 5.7-second mark. In short, if you don’t need all-wheel drive, this is an option wherein Volvo promises good performance for the money. That also translates to range and charging: 307 miles on a charge, and when you do need to plug in, the automaker says you can get up to 320 kW of fast-charging capability (or enough to get the 83-kWh battery from 10-80% in about 16 minutes).

The mid-range EX60 is the $62,145 P10 AWD, which gets you another electric motor and a larger battery for $2,350 over your base P6. Step up to the P10, and you’ll get 503 horsepower, as well as a substantially quicker 4.4-second 0-60 time. Thanks a larger 95-kWh pack onboard, this is one of the few EVs that gives you more power and better range as you move up the latter, with the P10 promising up to 322 miles on a charge. Faster DC fast-charging up to 370 kW also features here, so you can recharge from 10-80% in the exact same amount of time as the P6 (16 minutes), provided you can find a beefy enough charging station.

At the top of the powertrain stack, there’s the P12 AWD. Volvo did not release pricing for this specific model just yet, but more numbers for this 670-horsepower version will be available later on. You also can’t configure one right now. When it does arrive, though, the EX60 P12 will have a 117-kWh battery, promising 400 miles of range with the same 370-kW, NACS-equipped DC fast-charging as the P10. It’s likely the price bump between the P10 and P12 will be a bit heftier than $2,350, but we’ll know that for sure in a little bit.

The major difference in price, once you lock into your powertrain option, is your trim choice. Both the P6 and P10 offer the “Plus” model as standard equipment. That gets you a 15-inch OLED infotainment display, Bose premium sound system and 360-degree camera system, as well as a standard 19.2-kW onboard AC charger, bi-directional charging support, three-zone climate control and a heat pump with remote interior preconditioning, among a host of other features.

For $6,600 more, though, you can get into the Ultra trim. That steps up the interior game with Nappa leather seats, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system and an electrochromic roof, to name a few upgrades. So, a P10 AWD Ultra will set you back $68,745, and that’s the most expensive version of the 2027 Volvo EX60 you can equip right now. Odds are, the P12 Ultra will run you a decent bit over $70K.

You can configure most of the EX60 range on the automaker’s retail site this very moment. Eventually, Volvo will have a more rugged Cross Country version of the EX60 available, but that won’t drop into American showrooms until 2028. As for the regular EX60, customers can set up test drives later this summer, with deliveries set to happen “shortly thereafter” — so expect a time frame somewhere around three months from now.