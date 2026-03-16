Well, That Didn’t Last Long: The Volvo EX30 Is Already Dead in the U.S.

(Images: TFL Studios)

The Volvo EX30 is a fun, quirky little EV…but you better get one now if you want one.

It’s been a short and rocky road for Volvo’s tiny tot EX30 EV, arguably one of its most fun and youthful cars in years. It only just arrived on our shores for 2025, where we tested both the stupidly quick (and extremely yellow) Twin Motor Performance, and more recently the slightly more rugged looking Cross Country. Now, though, Volvo plans to withdraw the EX30 from the American market after 2026 model year production concludes this summer. Ouch.

This is according to a statement the company provided The Drive, confirming the EX30’s imminent demise from its U.S. showrooms.

So, why is the EX30 already going away? If your guess started with ‘t’ and ended with ‘ariffs’, you’re more than likely in the right ballpark. Though early production EX30s were built in China, the Geely-owned automaker also spun up production at its Belgian assembly plant to navigate cumbersome tariffs for Chinese-built EVs. Nevertheless, it seems that wasn’t enough, as the company said it’s dropping the EX30 as part of “a thorough evaluation of our business and operational strategies and is a direct response to shifting market conditions and financial factors”.

Those “shifting market conditions”, to an extent, also address the loss of a federal EV incentive last year, as well as the general consumer sentiment toward EVs. The company gave a standard “we’re evaluating” in response to inquiries whether the little EX30 would return if conditions shifted back in its favor. For now, though, we’ll have to assume Volvo’s smallest current EV is well and truly dead here in America, until we’re informed otherwise.

While the Volvo EX30 will soon disappear from U.S. showrooms, Volvo was clear that it would continue in Mexico and Canada. American dealers have until March 20 to place their EX30 and EX30 Cross Country orders, after which the car will only be available here as a used buy.

The larger EX90 as well as the upcoming Volvo EX60 are still carrying on in the U.S. market, and will represent the company’s electric lineup (along with the XC40-derived EX40 and EC40) moving forward.