Cadillac Will Remove the Torque Rating Badges Most Folks Didn’t Understand Anyway for 2027 Model Year

(Images: TFL Studios, unless otherwise noted)

Those potentially confusing torque badges will no longer be a thing with the 2027 changeover.

550T. 1000E4. 600. For the past six years, Cadillac has placed a small and, to most people, impenetrable badge on the back of all its vehicles in an effort to show off torque ratings. The idea was to give you a sense of how much torque your Caddy (or your neighbor’s) had, but now Cadillac announced it will phase the badging out with Model Year 2027.

“Starting in [MY] 2027, all Cadillac vehicles will remove Nm badging, beginning with Vistiq,” the brand said in a statement reported by GM Authority, among others. Right now, the model wears a “900” badge, even though it doesn’t produce 900 lb-ft of torque. In fact, it doesn’t produce that much torque in Newton-meters, either, which is the globalized standard Cadillac settled on with this badging scheme. The Vistiq manages 881 N-m, though you could argue (and Cadillac did) that’s close enough, and badges to date have rounded to a nice, neat figure.

Not that the rounding or expressing that torque rating in the U.S. market has been incredibly helpful, when the country uses pound-ft (lb-ft) as its main indication of torque. It is a bit different than BMW’s old badging scheme where it would denote engine size in its badging. (On a side note, even the Germans’ efforts these days to explain powertrain details is largely arbitrary.)

So, moving forward, Cadillac will no longer have a torque figure stuck to the rear end in an effort to simplify the exterior look. It will, notever, hang onto “T” badging for turbocharged models, or “E4” to describe electric vehicles with all-wheel drive capability, like the Vistiq or the Escalade IQ. It’s just that, in the Escalade’s case, we’ll no longer have a “1000” badge next to it to show its metric torque output. On gas Escalades, where the primary powerplant is a 6.2-liter gas V8, there will be no badging at all in the lower right corner.