The Jeep Wrangler America250 Channels Captain America in Celebrating the Red, White and Blue (You Even Get a Comic Book)

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

Every automaker is jumping in on celebrating America this year, but this Jeep Wrangler goes a step further.

The event for the U.S. Semiquincentennial (or 250th anniversary) has been in the works for the past decade, but companies have been going into overdrive to capitalize on the occasion this year. That includes Jeep, which announced a special America250 version of the Wrangler. And if just having red, white and blue isn’t good enough for you, you’ll be delighted to know this special edition model takes the America-ness to eleven.

How, Well, the Jeep Wrangler A250 channels none other than Captain America — especially when you spot the spare tire cover. The seventh release in Jeep’s “Twelve 4 Twelve” campaign throughout the year is a straight-up collaboration with Marvel. In addition to the livery, you also get a Marvel Comics Group book with your purchase. The A250 also includes an custom debossed America250 key tag, seat-back patches on the Jean Blue cloth seats, a tri-color stitched steering wheel, red seatbelts and red-and-silver-stitched transmission and transfer case boots. If you want a Jeep that absolutely screams Americana, it’s tough to top this one.

You get a few extra goodies over your base Sport, too, since this is based on the Willys. 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires come with the package, as do steel rock rails and red recovery hooks. The LED lighting package comes standard, and you also get body-colored fender flares to lean even harder into that red, white and blue motif.

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler America250 will go on sale later this summer. If you want this special setup (and the comic book, so it’ll be a bit more of a collector piece), it will set you back $2,095 on top of your comparatively equipped Wrangler Willys.