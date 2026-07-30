Pricing for the Toyota GRMN Corolla Is Officially Here And (Shocker) It’s Not Cheap

(Images: Toyota)

If you want the rarest Toyota Corolla in recent history, here’s your shot…if you can afford it.

Quick question: How much would you pay for a Toyota Corolla? $25K? How about $30-40K? If you’re shopping for the everyday economy version, that’s more or less what you can expect to pay. There’s a new price ceiling in the hatchback’s lineup, however, as Toyota just announced the MSRP for its latest rarefied offering: the $65,655 GRMN Corolla.

To put it another way, that’s about as much as a Ford Mustang Dark Horse or BMW M2. For that sort of money, though, you do get a host of new bodywork, suspension changes and a bit more torque out of the 1.6-liter, turbocharged three-cylinder engine. You also get some exclusivity, as Toyota only plans to build and sell 730 units globally.

Specifically, the 2027 Toyota GRMN Corolla gets a carbon fiber hood, as well as far more aggressive fender ducts and front side spoilers, and a large, five-way adjustable rear spoiler. The suspension gets different front and rear monotube shocks than your standard version, as well as reworked bump stops. Toyota also recalibrated the power steering specifically for the GRMN, while bumping the torque figure up to 302 lb-ft.

The 2027 Toyota GRMN Corolla further gets a bespoke set of forged matte bronze wheels, wrapped in a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Inside, you get a pair of semi-bucket seats (and you do only get two seats), a serialized production plaque and Morizo’s (aka Akio Toyoda’s) signature on the dashboard.

For the price tag, purchasing a new GRMN Corolla also gets you a year of membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA, no not that one), as well as some high-performance driver training so you’ll have some experience taking the hottest Corolla where it was built to be: the track. That said, even though this is a track-focused car, it is still road legal and gets the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite as standard equipment. I’m not sure how much you would really want to drive your GRMN Corolla everyday (especially considering the $65K+ price tag), but you could if you really wanted to.