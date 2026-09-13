The 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A Reimagines the Original CJ-2A That Started It All

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

We’re taking it back to 1945 with Jeep’s latest ‘Twelve 4 Twelve’ drop.

Jeep is just about to wrap up its year-long run of monthly special edition drops, but it’s bringing some serious nostalgia for its penultimate offering. Meet the 2027 Wrangler JL-2A: a modern interpretation of the original CJ-2A — the very first civilian Jeep available for sale between 1945 and 1949. It’s been a full 80 years since Willys-Overland brought that Civilian Jeep to the masses, and the brand is looking to celebrate history coming full circle with this package.

The Wrangler JL-2A starts with a Rubicon, and even brings back the Gobi paint color to make this retro throwback happen for the two-door version (the four-door gets the popular ’41 color option). On top of that, you get old-school 17-inch wheels finished in Joose orange to compliment the CJ-2A shown above, wrapped in a set of 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. Body-color fender plares, a three-piece hardtop, a Metallic Dark Grey grille and orange front and rear tow hooks finish out the JL-2A’s exterior look.

Inside, the 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A gets Heritage Tan Nappa leather upholstery, as well as Rich Bison Brown door cards, lower dash and center console. The orange theme also continues, where Jeep brought in Bold Desert Orange stitching to complement the wheels. The shifter medallion is a common tweak for these special models and this homage to the CJ-2A is no exception, since you get a Willys-Overland-themed medallion. Out back, the swing gate features a plaque with specs for the original CJ-2A, along with farm and factory scenes to pay respect to the Jeep’s origins as a four-wheel drive workhorse.

As far as creature comforts, the JL-2A builds on the standard Rubicon by throwing in the Convenience Group (remote start, auto-dimming rearview mirror and garage door opener) and front TrailCam.

The 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A package will open up for orders next month, with the package price coming in at $4,995. Most of that involves the feature packages being part of the “standard” kit for this special edition, though, with Jeep touting you get the unique features of the color, wheels and so on for just $115 over a similarly equipped Rubicon.