Jeep Recalls More Than 328K Grand Cherokee SUVs for Rear Suspension Defect

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This rear suspension recall impacts early WL-generation Grand Cherokee SUVs (2021-2023).

If you own a 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, you’ll want to pay attention to this latest wide-scale recall. Jeep recently issued a recall report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) concerning 328,381 SUVs for rear coil springs that could come off the vehicle while driving.

Specifically, the automaker says rear coil springs on affected vehicles may not be correctly installed. The springs may then come out of their normal position or detach entirely as a result. If that happens, the spring itself could create a safety hazard for other road users. However, this only impacts vehicles with standard coil springs, and not vehicles fitted with air suspension. Grand Cherokees after the 2023 model year also do not have this issue, according to the company’s investigation and what it told safety regulators.

If the problem sounds familiar, this latest campaign (NHTSA recall 26V-562/FCA recall 89D) follows two earlier recalls to address the defect. One came in June 2023 (23V-413/64A), while further investigation into the issue showed some vehicles that experienced rear coil spring detachments after the initial repair was completed. FCA — Jeep’s North American parent company now under the larger Stellantis umbrella — determined the safety defect necessitated another recall in January 2026 (26V-051/20D). In July, the NHTSA sent more vehicle complaints to the automaker, and FCA’s internal safety committee opened another investigation into 2021-2023 Grand Cherokees before issuing this latest recall.

Of the nearly 329,000 vehicles included, here’s a breakdown by model:

2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee (two-row): 97,477 units built between May 17, 2021 and May 31, 2023

2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L (three-row): 215,433 units built between December 5, 2020 and May 31, 2023

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (PHEV): 15,471 units built between August 4, 2021 and May 31, 2023

What’s the fix?

Through late August 2026, Jeep says it is aware of 29 customer assistance records and 409 warranty claims related to the problem. There have not been any accidents or injuries related to the defect, at least as far as this report is concerned. The company estimates that, of the total recall population, only about 0.1% (or less than 330 vehicles) actually have an incorrectly installed rear coil spring.

Nevertheless, FCA will send out notices to owners informing them of the problem between September 29 and October 7. From there, owners will be able to set up a repair appointment with their local dealership. The issue is not with the spring themselves, but an issue with the assembly process. To fix it, technicians have been instructed to replace both rear spring coil isolators to stop the springs moving out of their proper position or detaching from the vehicle while moving.

To be clear, this recall does not currently impact 2024 or later Grand Cherokee models. This campaign only covers 2021-2023, depending on which version of the GC you have.