The *Electric* Range Rover Is Finally Here With Some Huge Promises (And a Huge Price Tag)

(Images: JLR | Land Rover)

After years of anticipation, the fully electric Range Rover is officially launching for the 2027 model year.

Until right this moment, your only options if you want a full-fledged Range Rover have been gasoline powertrains. Be it the 3.0-liter six-cylinder (although you could get it as a plug-in hybrid) or the meaty 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, you were burning some hydrocarbons at some point in the process. That is officially changing now, as Land Rover finally pulled the wraps off its electric Range Rover EV550. Yep, for the first time, you’ll be able to get a completely electric version of the brand’s iconic luxury SUV.

Land Rover has been teasing its arrival for years, but what are we actually looking at with this production version? Well, the 2027 Range Rover EV550 packs electric motors — two of them, to be precise — with 542 total horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Basically, it’s at least in the same ball park as the V8. All the electrons packed inside the 118.5-kWh battery shove this 6,195-pound EV from 0 to 60 in just 4.3 seconds, according to LR’s official specs.

One seriously remarkable statistic with this EV, too: You’d think it weighs as much as a battleship (and it kind of does), but it’s actually only 165 pounds heavier than the V8 version, since it doesn’t need the driveshafts or conventional differentials. Hey, that’s still about 3,000 pounds less than a Hummer EV.

Yes, you can still go off-roading in this EV, and Land Rover took the steps to protect the battery.

The air-sprung Range Rover EV still packs the off-road chops of its gasoline counterpart, from traction management to water fording. On that latter park, Land Rover sealed up the battery pack so it can wade in up to 35 inches without any trouble. Its “revolutionary” traction management system also allows the electric Range Rover to respond to changes in conditions in as little as 50 milliseconds, or 100 times faster than the gas model’s system can react.

In developing the 2027 Range Rover EV, Land Rover says it has driven around the world over 38 times. It’s also put in 250,000 hours of simulation, testing this model more thoroughly than any previous Range Rover. The EV also gets a unique trick in its one-pedal driving capability, allowing drivers to tackle up to 45-degree slopes with little fuss. We’ll have to test that in the real world to see just how accurate that statement is, though the electric model certainly has a major reputation to live up to against the gas version.

On the range front, manufacturer figures peg the Range Rover Electric at 372 miles of range using the European WLTP cycle. Translated to EPA figures, that will likely put it in the 325-mile range, which is competitive for the three-row luxury EVs it will directly compete against. DC fast-charging should also be relatively quick thanks to an 800-volt electrical architecture. Land Rover says you can replenish the battery from 10-80% state-of-charge in 22 minutes, or put on 137 miles of driving range in 10 minutes (again, using the WLTP cycle).

One area the Range Rover EV does fall short of its gasoline counterpart is towing capability. While the gas models can tow to 8,200 pounds depending on the model when properly equipped, the electric version tops out at 5,511 pounds (2,000 kilograms).

Looking inside the Range Rover Electric

From the exterior styling (aerodynamic faux-grille notwithstanding) to the interior accoutrements, the 2027 Range Rover Electric closely mirrors its gas-powered counterpart. That said, you can use the smartphone app to adjust the climate settings and check driving range before you actually get in.

A First Edition version, available strictly for the 2027 model year, will bring some special touches like a Light Cloud “Ultrafabric” interior and an exterior in Varesine Blue, Santorini Black or Belgravia Green.

Then there’s the bit where we get to what the new Range Rover Electric will cost. If you guessed, “I bet it’s not cheap”, you’re absolutely correct. In fact, it will set you back at least $140,550 ($138,000 plus destination) to start. That’s about $25,000 more than the base six-cylinder version, $9,200 more than the PHEV and the same amount of money as the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. So, at least this isn’t pricier than the 4.4-liter option…but pegging it at the same level creates an interesting choice for some, I’m sure.

Much like its sibling, you’ll be able to customize your electric Range Rover to your heart’s content through the Bespoke program. Really, then, the sky’s the limit when it comes to how much you may end up paying, but $140K is at least your baseline.

Is it worth the money? Some folks may take the plunge, but this may well split opinion much like every premium SUV that offers a gas and electric version side-by-side. We’ll just have to wait and see.