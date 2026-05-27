2026 Lexus ES350h Hybrid vs. ES350e EV Review: You’ll Be Surprised Which One We Recommend

(Images: Lexus)

Lexus’ eighth-generation ES has officially arrived, and not just as a hybrid, either.

It’s been nearly forty years since Toyota’s luxury marque first emerged onto the scene. Two cars heralded Lexus’ arrival into the luxury space: the flagship LS and this, the ES. Even as automakers evolve and some eschew the idea of your regular old sedan, this car has had eight generations of aesthetic and technological refinement behind it. Ostensibly, that’s to make it a flat-out better car than its predecessors, but there’s another major shift in the landscape this new ES reflects, thanks to electrification. This 2026 Lexus ES lineup brings a fully electric model into the mix, rather than spinning an electric equivalent into a separate model (as Mercedes did with its ‘EQ’-branded cars). The standard ES is now strictly a hybrid model, too, so you’re not getting into this new generation without some electrificatio at play.

In this review, Tommy and Sofyan Bey of Redline Reviews take a look at both hybrid and electric versions of the Lexus ES to see what each one entails, and which one we’d ultimately recommend to you as a buyer.

Technically, there are three versions of the 2026 Lexus ES available, at least at launch. The more conventional option folks will be used to is the hybrid version: the ES350h. Again, there’s no standalone gas option here, so it’s all-hybrid, all the time. That said, you can choose between front- and all-wheel drive, with the former returning up to an EPA-rated 46 mpg. Picking the AWD model bumps a couple miles per gallon off on paper, though that’s still far better than any gas ES has done in the past (and it’s a bit better than the old hybrid, to boot). The 2.5-liter-backed ES350h also gets a decent bump in power to 244 horsepower.

What is the hybrid like to drive and live with?

At first brush, the 2026 Lexus ES brings the sort of refinement and evolution we’ve come to expect over the years. It has updated powertrains, it rides on a new platform, and it has a new look both inside and out. Yes, you still largely get the typical sedan form factor, but this ES has taken a remarkable step forward by not looking as…well, dull as some of the past generations. Up front there’s the more angular nose we’ve seen across several of Toyota and Lexus’ other recent redesigns.

Along the hood and the side profile, you get several more lines, cuts and creases than in generations past, culminating in the far sleeker rear fascia design. There are categorically thin taillights with L-shaped turn signals integrated into the lower bumper. Across the trunk, you now get the “LEXUS” script made out in backlit red lighting, rather than as a badge. The Lexus name is now emblazoned on the rear end and on the steering wheel, to the point where the only stylized L logo you get is just on the hood. That’s it.

Inside, the 2026 Lexus ES 350h (and 350e/500e EVs, for that matter) is grown up and comfortable. That last part sort of cuts both ways, in that Lexus didn’t go berserk with screens or haptic response switchgear. Along the dash just below the 14-inch touchscreen, you do get what look like touch-sensitive climate controls, but they do have more of a proper button feel to them. In front of the driver, there’s another reasonably sized display giving you the critical driving information. We’re not looking at pillar-to-pillar panoramic displays like, say, the new BMW i3. It’s all intuitive, refined and comfortable…but it’s also not terribly adventurous.

The Lexus ES knows what it is, and isn’t trying to be anything else

While I’m still fundamentally talking about the ES hybrid, most of these talking points translate to the EV as well. The two variants have identical interior accoutrements, and the list of driver assistance features is shared between the two as well. The push-button door latches (which you can still pull to open if the car loses power) is now a Lexus staple, as is the latest version of its ADAS suite, called Lexus Safety System+ 4.0.

The ES350h hybrid is available in Premium and Premium+ trims, though there’s no Luxury model in the mix at the moment. Lexus reps state that is for packaging reasons, because the ES350e, which does get a Luxury trim, have something that’s altogether new to the ES and the midsize luxury segment as a whole. Not only do you get power front seats with heating and ventilation as well as similar features on the rear seats, but the backseat passengers also get massaging and power ottomans if you go for the $3,635 Executive Package. It’s worth noting this package is only available on the ES350e Luxury, but is totally worth the extra cheddar. There is a 500e Luxury model available, but not with the fancier rear seats.

Overall, the interior of the new ES, and particularly the EV with the Executive Package seats, is incredibly comfortable. Rear legroom (at 40.7 inches) is absolutely expansive. Seriously, even with Tommy and I adjusting the front seats for our 6-feet-plus frames, there’s a huge amount of room in the back.

While the ES is a comfortable luxury sedan, same as it’s ever been, what it is not…is a sports car. That’s particularly true with the hybrid. Even though the ES350h gets a decent lump of power, nailing that 2.5-liter engine and the CVT delivers adequate, though not heart quickening acceleration. The ES350e, which comes with a single 221-horsepower front motor, isn’t really any quicker. That said, the EPA-estimated range with the 74.7-kWh battery is 307 miles, which isn’t bad. It also supports 150 kW of DC fast-charging using a native NACS port.

Now, the ES500e, which has a 338-horsepower dual-motor setup, does address the lack of oomph issue a bit. That’s good for a 0-60 time of a (still okay) 5.1 seconds, and also naturally gives you all-wheel drive capability. It’s brisk, but it’s not necksnappingly fast. And you know what? That’s all right, because that means the ES didn’t have to compromise what it’s historically been best at — space and comfort — for the sake of satisfying potential buyers…most of whom don’t want to drive like their hair is on fire anyway.

So…which one to buy?

Tommy and Sofyan go further into driving impressions in the review below. The ES350h, as you’d expect, is a decently strong value with a $51,095 starting price tag. That’s for the Premium FWD model, with prices going up into the $50K range if you want either the Premium+, all-wheel drive, or both. If you do get both, prices top out around $58,265 for the ES Hybrid.

The ES350e, on the other hand, comes out to $48,795. Wait, what?

Yep, in its base form, the front-wheel drive ES350e is actually less expensive than its hybrid counterpart, including Lexus’ $1,395 destination fee. That’s a bold strategy, and things don’t really get super crazy from there. The ES500e Premium is more expensive at $51,795, but that also gives you a dual-motor car, for $3K more than the base version.

Again, both the ES350e and ES500e are available in Luxury trims, with $57,195 and $60,195 starting price tags, respectively. If you’re looking for range, the base ES350e with the standard 19-inch wheels is your best bet, for a total of 307 miles between charges. The ES500e (also with 19-inch wheels) drops that figure down to 276 miles thanks to the extra electric motor, while opting for larger 21-inch wheels on either model will also drop your range a bit.