Ask Nathan: Hitting Vegas in the Mazda CX-90 and Still No Political Discourse?

ND Adlen and AI

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

2026 Mazda CX-90 Turbo S Premium Plus in Vegas?

You guys still try to avoid politics?

The first question comes from a fan on my Facebook page: regarding my recent trip to Las Vegas in a 2026 Mazda CX-90 Turbo S Premium Plus

Q: Via Facebook: Heard you went to (Las) Vegas.

Nathan Adlen Journalist

Mazda?

Really?

— Provest Joe

I’ll answer that question with my Mazda CX90 review, below.

A: Mazda – really.

2026 Mazda CX-90 Turbo S Premium Plus: Lost in Vegas, Found Luxury

Sometimes life throws you curveballs.

Sometimes those curveballs involve a sudden drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for serious family business. Fortunately, Mazda tossed us the keys to a (approximately) $58,0000 2026 CX-90 Turbo S Premium Plus, which made the trip a whole lot easier. Yes, that’s pricy for a Mazda, and you would be well served to look at the entry-level models that hover around the low $40K-zone. You get a huge bang for the buck that way. Still, this one was simply outstanding, in many (but not all) ways.

This was not some carefree Vegas getaway. No cocktails. None. No blackjack. No Cirque du Soleil performers folding themselves into geometry-defying shapes. Still, if life insists on dragging you through the Mojave, it helps when your ride feels this good.

Power and handling

Under the hood is Mazda’s 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six mild hybrid, making 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel drive; and yes, it moves.. eventually.

The engine is excellent, but the transmission occasionally reacts to throttle input like it needs a few moments to process your request. Ask for acceleration, and it seems to pause for quiet reflection before downshifting.

Sport mode fixes most of that. Suddenly, it wakes up like it just discovered espresso.

Once moving, it is brilliant.

Mazda somehow built a three-row SUV that corners like it has unresolved emotional issues. Steering is sharp, brakes are excellent, and body control is better than almost anything else in its class.

This thing genuinely likes corners.

The ride can be stiff thanks to the 21-inch wheels, but that tradeoff buys serious handling confidence.

And confidence mattered because Vegas tried to kill us.

We dealt with brutal crosswinds, dust storms, stop-and-go traffic, and what appeared to be a migrating herd of EDM festival survivors driving like they were actively qualifying for Monaco. Lane swerving high winds, blinding sand, high-speed psychotic driver swerves, bad music, 100-mph shoulder passes with concert-goer-drivers recovering from illicit substances… the CX-90 handled it all beautifully.

Inside, it feels properly upscale. The quilted Nappa leather looks fantastic, the Bose audio is excellent, and the cabin is genuinely comfortable. Materials used on the dashboard and other surfaces was… unique. Kind of like a fabric, rather than a leather or plastic. The third row is a little tight unless your passengers are Hobbit-sized, but otherwise it works well.

Then there’s Mazda’s lane-keep assist.

Good grief.

It occasionally intervenes with the subtlety of a caffeinated toddler grabbing the wheel. Hyundai does this better, and Mazda really needs to take notes.

With that being said, the CX-90 is deeply impressive.

It looks expensive, drives beautifully, and undercuts many Lexus and Acura rivals while feeling nearly as premium.

Yes, I felt a bit lost in Vegas.

But thanks to the Mazda, I also won my entirely self-awarded “Best Ride on the Strip for the Money” trophy.

It is currently sitting on my imaginary mantel.

— N

The last question comes from a disgruntled viewer who insists we (TFL Studios) address more political issues.

Again with this?

Q: Via Facebook: I heard your talk with Roman. Why do you keep up this charade?

Nathan Adlen Journalist

You said that you hate politicians and politics. Roman keeps teasing that he has something to say then backs off. You can’t have your cake and eat it too! I think Roman is a lib and you’re a MAGA. Prove me wrong!

– AllwaysInTheMiddle

A: Who cares?

Seriously, who cares?

I’m not going to confirm or deny whatever narrative you’re trying to push because TFL Studios isn’t some political outpost. We talk about cars, trucks, motorcycles, and just about every other form of mobility because, believe it or not, people occasionally want a break from the endless political food fight. That’s exactly why our outlets do our best to avoid turning our platform into a soapbox.

We are gearheads. Period.

Now, when politics or geopolitical issues directly affect the automotive world, of course we’ll address it. That’s called news. It’s part of the job, and when we cover it, we try to stick to facts. Sometimes we’ll add a little inside baseball, Roman does this a lot; to explain where a perspective is coming from or provide some context. That’s part of honest reporting.

What we don’t do is use our audience as a captive political focus group so we can broadcast our personal beliefs.

So the answer is no.

I’m perfectly fine being challenged, criticized, or even roasted when it comes to the automotive world. That’s part of this business, and frankly, it comes with the territory. But when it comes to my personal social, political, or private beliefs?

Hell no.

That’s not why people watch, and it’s not what we’re here to do.

Get over it.

It’s not gonna happen.

– N