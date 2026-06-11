The 2027 Ford Explorer Gets Sinister (Thanks to a New Package)

(Images: Ford)

Ford continues its all-black offerings with the 2027 Explorer ST Sinister Package.

This year, Ford’s ever-popular family hauler gained an off-road focused Tremor trim for the folks who want to get out there and adventure (and, to some extent, be seen as an adventurous type). Fast forward a bit, and the new Sinister Package available on the 2027 Explorer ST is pretty much the exact opposite of that. If you want to go all stealthy while still having your twin-turbocharged power, this is probably the appearance package for you.

Note I said “appearance” package there, so that’s the sum of what you can expect from this particular update. Underneath, it is still fundamentally a 2027 Ford Explorer ST. You still get the 3.0-liter engine, and you still get 385 horsepower. That power figure, for those expecting a nice and round 400, isn’t a typo. However, Ford notes that is based on using premium fuel and the SAE’s J1349 standard, so it seems the way the automaker measures the power output from that EcoBoost V6 changed a bit.

As for what you actually get with the 2027 Ford Explorer ST Sinister Package, think dark thoughts. Naturally, with that sort of metal-sounding name, you get some 21-inch gloss black wheels, bespoke ST badging and special amber running lights. Interestingly, you don’t actually have to order your Explorer in black here, as it’s available with any of the normal paint options.

The Sinister Package doesn’t add much, but it also doesn’t cost an arm and leg.

So marker lights, badging and wheels are more or less what the Sinister Package brings to the ST equation. For that, Ford is asking $1,695 to add it on, which is par for the course with most of the automaker’s appearance package offerings.

Buyers of a 2026 or 2027 Ford Explorer ST also get a complimentary invitation to a one-day professional driving school. The Explorer ST Experience, as its called, will once again roll out as a cross-country tour, starting this fall.